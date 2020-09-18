Governor defends GHURA: 'None of us are perfect'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday issued a statement saying, "I stand behind the men and women of GHURA, its executive leadership and board members."

The statement was prompted by the public criticisms against the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board and its top management following the approval of pay raises for GHURA's executive director and deputy director.

GHURA's board approved the raises on Sept. 11, three months after the board's chairman, Sabino Flores, signed the personnel paperwork on June 23, giving the green light to apply the raises retroactively from January 2020, documents show.

After the board ratified the raises at its Sept. 11 board meeting, Executive Director Ray Topasna said recently the raises will not be implemented.

The governor came to the defense of GHURA's board and officials, saying in a press release, "This week, GHURA’s leadership has been criticized for a raise it never took. At a time when so many people are struggling, we can all understand why."

The personnel documents Flores signed in June and which the board further ratified on Sept. 11 indicate Topasna's salary would increase to $159,498 a year which is a $6,019 bump from his prior pay of $153,479, once the raise gets implemented.

Deputy Director Elizabeth Napoli's salary would increase to $111,244 a year, from $106,985, once the raise gets implemented, GHURA documents show.

While GHURA held off on the raises, GHURA's board did not rescind them.

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz recently said he cautioned GHURA against awarding retroactive salary increases at this time.

The very next day after Cruz's caution, the GHURA board approved the 4% salary increases retroactive to January, as a result of a June performance evaluation that was supposed to have been done in January.

After the GHURA management presented the raises for board approval, and the board gave its approval, Topasna recently said he directed his staff "not to process immediately after the board had approved."

The governor noted GHURA gave 152 families "new access to affordable homes compared to just five the year before." Almost every dollar GHURA spends on public housing and housing rent vouchers comes from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development.

"Amid the COVID-19 crisis, GHURA has played a key role in our effort to house the homeless and deliver millions of dollars in rent relief to those who need it. And in August the independent firm of Deloitte & Touche issued one of the best compliance audits for GHURA in recent memory," the governor stated.

The rent relief also came from federal funds.

In a recent GovGuam-wide audit report, the Office of Public Accountability noted GHURA's tardy audit report which caused the nearly two-month delay in the release of the financial audit for the entire government of Guam.

The governor, in defense of GHURA, stated, "None of us are perfect but they are trying to do the right things the right way and I respect that."