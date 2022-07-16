Governor, delegate quarrel over land return law

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has responded to Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, her gubernatorial rival in the upcoming primary election, regarding inquiries about Eagles Field, the federal property that may become the site of a new medical campus.

San Nicolas had accused the governor's administration of delivering a "flawed and misleading" interpretation of U.S. law governing the return of excess federal lands. The governor responded that it is San Nicolas who is perpetuating "serious misinformation" about these laws.

The laws at issue are U.S. Law 106-504 and the 1994 Guam Excess Lands Act, or U.S. Law 103-339.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

As The Guam Daily Post reported, U.S. Law 106-504 restricts the transfer of excess federal property to public use only. This excludes transfers to an individual for private use other than on a "nondiscriminatory basis."

In 2019, attorney Terrence Brooks opined that the language of U.S. Law 106-504 was apparently intended to close a loophole in U.S. Law 103-339, which allowed the return of excess land to original owners.

"Under federal law, distribution of land to a certain class of people, for instance original landowners, would not be fair or equitable to those who are not original landowners," Brooks said at the time.

Eagles Field ancestral owners and their representatives met with the governor and administration officials in March, and were essentially informed they could not get back their land due to federal law.

But San Nicolas stated that land return is not discriminatory as it is not provided on the basis of federally protected classes: race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, age, citizenship status and genetic information.

"Once again, we would like to emphasize that existing federal statute - Section 2847 of the FY 2019 (National Defense Authorization Act) - already provides a mechanism for the outright return of lands determined to be excess. All that is and has been required for you to initiate the process ... is a petition from your office to the Secretary of the Navy for their return," San Nicolas stated in a letter dated June 1.

The delegate went on to ask, if the governor initiated that petition, why she was pursuing a lease for the Eagles Field properties, and if she intended to use the lease as a means of circumventing local law requiring just compensation to original landowners for use of their property.

Leon Guerrero stated that "nondiscriminatory" has broad usage in the federal law, and without evidence that Congress intended the scope San Nicolas cited, it can't be interpreted to mean so. She also went on to cite the Brooks analysis and opinion.

As for the delegate's inquiries, Leon Guerrero provided an overview of her correspondence with federal authorities.

"Shortly after current Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro was sworn in, I wrote to him to reiterate my prioritization of the medical complex, and to apprise him of my administration's efforts working with the DoD and Navy leadership 'in securing the lease and eventual return of military property for this purpose.' I have not wavered in my persistence that excess lands be returned to the government of Guam and, in this instance, I have devised a forward-thinking mechanism by which these lands can be utilized for the benefit of our people until such time reacquisition is possible," the governor wrote.

Before concluding her message, the governor reminded San Nicolas that the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission wrote to him more than a year ago seeking help locating original landowners who may have moved to the continental U.S., but he hasn't responded.

"I hope your office has undertaken efforts to resolve its request, and that you will dedicate the necessary attention and resources to help reunite these other original landowners with their ancestral lands," the governor stated.

Frustrations mount

Standing in the backdrop of this rivalry are the original landowners, who are facing the possibility that they may never see their familial lands returned to them.

The frustration was palpable in Vincent Cabrera, who said he felt the governor isn't connecting with original owners and wasn't fighting hard enough for them.

Cabrera is representing his mother, now 93 years old, an original owner of property at Eagles Field.

"We're talking about my mom, who was forced to march over to Manenggon. She was one of them, who was a 14-year-old who carried her 2-year-old brother up to Manenggon," Cabrera said, referring to the infamous march to the World War II concentration camp. "She couldn't use that property at all."

Cabrera put up a sign along the road to Eagles Field, which read in part "#Returnbackourland" and "Original Landowners Matter." He said he did this for his mother.

After the meeting in March between Eagles Field ancestral owners and government officials, Cabrera said he was contacted by an official from the Guam Economic Development Authority. GEDA and GALC had been tasked by the governor to connect with the Eagles Field owners.

His mother's property, which is shared with her brother, is 16 acres, according to Cabrera, who said his mother only wants her property returned.

Cabrera said the GEDA official wanted to know his family's position and presented a potential land exchange, six acres in total.

"She just wants her property back to give to her grandchildren. ... That's all she's asking. Isn't that just enough for (the governor) to fight?"