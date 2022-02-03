Federal government departments with substantial interests in the U.S. territories once again met with the island’s governors and congressional delegates through the Department of the Interior Interagency Group on Insular Affairs.

During the meeting, which took place Wednesday local time, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero shared a host of issues facing Guam, including those that were “perennial and new.”

“As you can imagine, as an insular area, we rely heavily on the relationship we have with the federal government on federal-territorial issues important to our communities, particularly when as a territory, we are included or excluded from policies and legislation by the Administration or the Congress,” Leon Guerrero said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Leon Guerrero told the agencies that Guam is beginning to use federal pandemic aid given by Congress through several assistance packages, like a massive infrastructure bill. The governor said the island is “poised” to make meaningful investments that will help the local economy recover from the ongoing COVID-19 global health emergency.

The governor said they "remain optimistic" that tourism, the island's primary economic driver, will recover. Until then, the island is using the time to make improvements so ensure the island is ready. Upgrades and renovations are being made at the airport, sea port and roads. Additionally, broadband infrastructure is being improved so residents can work or study from home.

Del. Michael San Nicolas also provided testimony during the session. He asked the group support to identify federal lands on Guam that will be appropriate for livestock grazing - a strategy he hopes will decrease local reliance on food imports.

"It is critical we make robust investments towards local agricultural sustainability. This will create jobs and opportunities for farms, ranches, and businesses that produce, store, process, market and distribute food locally and regionally," he said.

The infrastructure package also provides for support to Guam's public transit system, which San Nicolas said currently has a "very sorry state" of bus shelters.

"As a public transit desert, Guam asks that special attention and support be provided to Guam in our pursuit of public bussing resources and facilities made available in the (infrastructure package)," he said.

The governor requested the agencies look into program disparities for other portions of the infrastructure package, particularly with how funding to the territories are determined for internet access improvements and airport subsidies.

GMH project

Building a replacement of the Guam Memorial Hospital was also discussed, with Leon Guerrero showing appreciation to the White House for allowing American Rescue Plan funds to be used for construction costs.

“While the hospital still stands, the pandemic has magnified the need to address the situation now as each day brings it closer to its breaking point,” she said. “For this reason, I remain committed to setting aside ARP funds to invest in the construction of a new hospital. I want to again thank the Administration, OIA and Treasury, for their unwavering support of this initiative, which specifically included language in Treasury guidance to this end. “