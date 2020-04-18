Governor disappointed in failed curfew bill

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she is "very disappointed" that the Guam Legislature did not pass Bill 335-35, the measure that would have granted her the authority to institute a curfew for adults and a shelter-in-place directive.

"That was one of the asks that I did when they came to me and asked me, 'Governor, we would like to help you in any way. What is it that we can help you with?'" Leon Guerrero said Friday afternoon.

The governor said she asked for a curfew policy because it would help officials manage people's movement during the pandemic.

"But that's not going to stop me in making sure that the measures we put in are measures that are going to monitor people's movement and access to roadways," Leon Guerrero added.

"Because as you know and I continue to say, the better you stay home, the least you travel, will be the tools and the armaments and the bullets to fight our coronavirus."