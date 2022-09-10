Governor discharged from GMH Friday morning

After being hospitalized in the emergency room for two nights, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was released around 8:30 a.m. Friday from Guam Memorial Hospital in Tamuning.

Dr. Joleen Aguon of GMH, the governor's physician, provided an update on the island’s maga’haga.

“On Friday morning, Gov. Leon Guerrero was discharged in good health,” Aguon said. “She may resume her usual activities.”

The governor was hospitalized after a gubernatorial forum Wednesday at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa.

The debate was hosted by the Guam Chamber of Commerce and featured Leon Guerrero and her Republican opponent, former Gov. Felix Camacho.

The two, alongside their running mates, are courting votes for the general election Nov. 8.

Leon Guerrero was hospitalized in June for a respiratory infection after a gubernatorial forum against Del. Michael San Nicolas, according to Post files.

The governor will return to duty Sunday at a 9/11 event hosted by the Rotary Club of Northern Guam. She will be making remarks at the event, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor's communications director.