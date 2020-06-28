Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she respects the decisions of the Cabinet members who have recently decided to retire or resign from her administration.

On Saturday during a press briefing, the governor also mentioned she is reassigning members of her administration to other agencies to best manage their skills.

Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Bobby Alvarez resigned on May 31 but is now at the Guam Economic Development Authority where he was hired as an industry development specialist.

“My strategy is to put our resources into agriculture and aquaculture. I’ve asked Bobby with his experience with fisheries to help out in the economic development portion of GEDA,” said Leon Guerrero.

With the resignation of her son-in-law, Haig Huynh, who served as her legal counsel, the governor confirmed attorney Leslie Travis will start as the new legal counsel beginning Monday.

In the last few weeks and months, multiple members of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration have resigned or retired.

The governor denied that the departures are tied to a federal probe into the administration.

“There has been no federal probing. I don’t know where that’s coming from,” she said Saturday. “All of these people that have resigned have not done anything in violation of federal or local laws or anything like that. These individuals are individuals that have given a lot of their years and lives to public service so, for personal reasons, some very near to their hearts, they have decided to retire.”

Other resignations and retirements include:

• Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey confirmed on Thursday that she is retiring July 3.

• Executive Manager Tom Ada of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority resigned June 22.

• Pilar Laguana retired on May 30 from her post as the Guam Visitors Bureau president.

• Department of Parks and Recreation acting Director John Burch was transferred to the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission on June 22. Burch was appointed to DPR after the resignation of Richard Ybanez in February.

• Tony Babauta resigned as chief of staff in May.

• Samantha Brennan resigned as director of the Department of Corrections in November 2019. Her replacement, Frank Ishizaki, resigned in January.

• Joey Terlaje resigned as deputy director of the Department of Corrections in September 2019.