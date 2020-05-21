Ten days into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Tuesday she is confident Guam has avoided a resurgence of COVID-19.

“I don’t believe that we will get a second wave only because we have community support in what we are doing,” Leon Guerrero said during Tuesday’s COVID-19 press briefing at Adelup. “We have been successful to date in containing it at a very low rate. Our history goes back to March 14 and the highest amount of infection that we’ve had was I think 25 (cases). We have managed to decrease that.”

As of May 20, Guam recorded a total of 165 confirmed cases, which includes five deaths and 125 recoveries.

“I think we are better prepared to handle a second wave because during the first wave we didn’t know what was going to happen,” she said. “We’ve experienced the first wave and have a history with actual data and we have developed and established protocols and processes as a result of this evolving crisis.”

She said current efforts are focused at preventing a second wave of the virus on the island.

Among those measures include getting more people wearing masks, good personal hygiene and social distancing.

“I don’t think we will have a second wave, but if we do have a second wave we will be able to see it early and will be able to prevent it quickly,” she said.

Leon Guerrero adds that if Guam does see an unexpected spike in cases, she would consider reaching out to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to send personnel that could then assist with response efforts.

The governor did not hold a press briefing Wednesday.

The governor's medical advisory group has said they anticipate a possible second wave sometime in September or October.