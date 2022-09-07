Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is recovering, after being hospitalized in the emergency room at Guam Memorial Hospital, following a gubernatorial forum Wednesday at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa.

“I just want the people of Guam to be assured that I am doing well,” the governor said in a nearly minute-long video message to the island. “As it was, I had some bouts of coughing in the last few days.”

The forum was hosted by the Guam Chamber of Commerce and featured Leon Guerrero and Republican opponent, former Gov. Felix Camacho. The two, alongside their running mates, are courting votes for the general election in November.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“After the forum, I called my physician, Dr. Joleen Aguon, and she insisted that I come to the ER to be evaluated,” Leon Guerrero said.

The coughs weren’t a result of COVID-19, she noted.

“As it turned out, I have viral pneumonia, not contagious, and I am COVID-negative. Yay for vaccines,” the governor said.

She remained hospitalized as of Wednesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I am going to stay overnight for observation,” Leon Guerrero said.

According to Post files, Leon Guerrero was hospitalized in June for a respiratory infection following a gubernatorial forum against Del. Michael San Nicolas.

Prayers and well wishes

Meanwhile, the community sent her healing prayers and well wishes.

The Camacho-Ada campaign released a statement on Leon Guerrero seeking medical attention following the forum with Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada.

”Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada are concerned by the news that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero sought out medical care immediately following the Guam Chamber of Commerce 2022 Gubernatorial Forum," the campaign stated. "They and the entire Camacho-Ada campaign pray that Governor Leon Guerrero has a speedy recovery.”

The local Catholic Church also prayed for the governor's recovery.

“On behalf of Archbishop Michael Byrnes and the Archdiocese of Agana, Vicar General Father Romeo Convocar extends prayers for the healing of Governor Lou Leon Guerrero,” stated a release from the archdiocese.

“We pray for the protection and recovery of Governor Leon Guerrero who was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to several news agencies. May our loving Father also guide the physicians and medical professionals who tend to our island leader and all people of Guam,” the release continued. “We share continued prayers for all who are sick, elderly or bedridden on the island and throughout the world.”

The governor expressed her gratitude to those who wished for her healing.

“I want to thank you for your prayers and your kind words, and we will see you out there in the community,” Leon Guerrero said.