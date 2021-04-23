Governor: Don’t let your guard down – even after vaccination

Although COVID-19 restrictions won’t be heightened, a recent surge in cases traced to local clusters is enough for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to remind the public about staying vigilant of the disease – even for those who've been vaccinated.

“When I start seeing things that concern me, I want to alert it out to the public so the public is aware,” Leon Guerrero said at a press conference Thursday.

Recent cases were traced back to a social basketball game, where one participant had symptoms of COVID-19. A cluster of cases affecting hundreds of patrons and staff of The Tsubaki Tower was also traced back to a social gathering, according to officials from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

“If at any point we let our guard down, we risk … setting back all the progress we have made,” Leon Guerrero said.

Masks should still be worn and other social distancing guidelines should be followed even after a resident is fully vaccinated, the governor said, after at least seven fully vaccinated people locally tested positive for COVID-19. Leon Guerrero said she wanted to emphasize, “You can have the virus, and you can give the virus to other people.”

“If we do allow opportunities to transmit this virus, we will go back to what we were before. And that means overwhelming our hospital, that means people seriously ill, and that means people can die as a result of this virus,” she said.

'Treat everybody fairly'

During the event, the governor also responded to The Guam Daily Post about whether she would dedicate some of the federal subsidy being given through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to pay for the RISE Act, a direct aid program created late last year by the Guam Legislature. Leon Guerrero said she was continuing to look at the program.

“I don’t have the moneys right now, but certainly my goal and my agenda would be to treat everybody fairly.”

The governor has previously expressed concern that the program disqualifies government employees from receiving a one-time $800 benefit. Last month, Attorney General Leevin Camacho wrote to Leon Guerrero, advising her it would be unlikely that a legal challenge on the exclusion would be successful.