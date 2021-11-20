Governor downsizes plan to use federal rescue funds for new hospital to $220M

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's initial plan to set aside $300 million in American Rescue Plan money to build a new hospital has been lowered to $220 million, the governor said Friday, so other local programs can be funded.

She said a spending plan for the $553 million ARP funding will be released around Tuesday. Local senators also have pushed to use the federal funds for other specific purposes.

The $220 million from ARP will be on top of $345 million for the new Guam hospital, which the governor said is included in President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill.

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill Friday, or Saturday Guam time. It still needs to pass the U.S. Senate before reaching Biden's desk.

That's at least $565 million out of the nearly $800 million estimated price tag for a new hospital.

The governor plans to borrow money to cover the rest. She recently returned from New York City, where she met with bond rating agencies Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s.

"As far as $300 million for the hospital, we have recalculated that and now I think it's only $220 million, as we are using some of that for the other programs that we have pushed forward. My goal here is to try and, if we are going to go out there, borrow as less as we can to make up for the balance of and the remainder for the needed funding to build the hospital," she said Friday at a press briefing.

The Leon Guerrero administration also has used or plans to use portions of the $553 million in ARP funds to help small and tourism-related businesses, as well as pay for COVID-19 quarantine facilities, a homeless shelter, the All RISE Act and compensation for the families of people who died of COVID-19, among other things.

Tourism plan

Guam should be shifting toward more culture-oriented tourism, the governor said, even as the Guam Visitors Bureau is working on a strategy to reinvigorate the island's tourism industry.

For weeks now, GVB President Carl Gutierrez has been sharing bits and pieces of the tourism strategy, which aligns with the governor's vision for tourism.

Gutierrez said the governor has committed to giving $20 million in ARP money for tourism.

GVB and other travel experts expect more arrivals from Korea and other markets in November and December, compared to the same months last year, which they said will mark the gradual return of tourism.

Visitors from Japan

GVB is hosting its first familiarization tour from Japan since the pandemic began.

The tour is for the editorial team of TabiMUSE, a popular online travel platform from Japan that caters to female, Generation Z and adventure travelers, according to GVB.

The team will wrap up its Guam visit today.