Governor: DRT to meet with IRS on Tuesday; GPD institutes educational program

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the local government is “working as fast as we can” to get the tax rebates to Guam residents.

During her daily briefing with local media on Tuesday, she provide updates on the local actions on federal help, as well as educational program that Guam Police Department is integrating into its regular traffic enforcement duties.

The governor said Department of Revenue and Taxation has addressed the questions and concerns from IRS and Director Dafne Shimizu will be meeting with federal counterparts on Wednesday.

“We have all the processes ready, we’re just waiting on the IRS to approve our implementation plan and once that is approved we’ll be able to start the program,” she said on Tuesday.

Regarding the Pandemic Unemployment Benefits, which could provide up to $930 a week for 39 weeks if they’ve been laid off because of COVID-19, the governor said Guam Department of Labor is still ironing out some details before that can be made available locally.

The governor, in response to questions about the many people whose hours were cut or have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said there are local programs, including SNAP and public welfare that are available.

“I have been working with Tess Archangel to ensure the application process to ensure the eligibility process is expedited,” she said. “When I was looking at the fastest way to get help to these individuals before we get the unemployment program and the tax rebate I looked at what we have now … and those are the SNAP program … and the public assistance. And my understanding with Tess is there are 300 new people who have qualified.”

GPD checkpoints and lock downs

The governor has ordered GPD Chief Steve Ignacio to “use those opportunities that they have legal authority and basically to tell people to stay home and education them to stay at home.”

“We don’t have any authority to do any citations right now because there’s nothing in the law that reflects that or allows that so we’re doing it for educational purposes and reminding people to follow the directives and … stay home and travel for essential purposes and businesses – going to the grocery store, the pharmacy or the clinic.”

The governor reiterated she doesn’t have the authority to implement a complete lockdown of the island as requested by some members of the community including a few senators, which is why she's asked the Legislature to pass a bill providing her additional authority.

“Let me be absolutely clear: that is not possible in a free society protected by a constitution which guarantees certain fundamental rights,” she said. “As I said recently and according to my conversations with the Attorney General, I have called for checkpoints and an adult curfew but the legal authority I need to restrict movement during a public health emergency or enforce the mandates of an Executive Order must come from the Legislature. Without this specific authority, these measures are not in effect.”

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said GPD has “deployed an omnipresence within the community by utilizing traffic enforcement.”

“We understand that by providing omni presence it provides a proactive approach towards crime prevention. … We still maintain our daily functions within GPD with our required patrol officers, investigations with our CID to include our curfew task force and our COVID response task force.”

‘do the right thing’

The governor reiterated, however, that “no one needs new laws to do the right thing” and every individual can choose to stay home and exercise social distancing when they go out.

She said there are three things Guamanians need to do:

• Stay at home as much as possible.

• Avoid social interactions with those outside of your household. “While I know this may be difficult, please do not visit your extended families who do not live with you, especially if they are elderly or vulnerable,” she stated.

• Go out only to do essential tasks like work, buying food, or getting medicine. “Many people want to remain healthy right now and have asked about running and walking… and we have allowed individual use of parks and beaches for this reason. But after you exercise, go home.”

These measures have been implemented to minimize physical contact as much as possible. The virus cannot spread if we minimize our contacts and if we limit our time outside.