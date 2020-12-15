The governor on Monday increased to 10 the number of people allowed at social gatherings and is now allowing 50% capacity at churches and stores – with less than two weeks until Christmas.

This ease of restrictions follows just over two weeks of a COVID-19 Area Risk Score below the ideal 5.0. The island's CAR Score was at 1.3 as of Monday.

"Other restrictions will be lifted as we sustain our CAR Score, but we will not risk our community's success by celebrating too early," the governor stated.

"Victory laps come at the end of the race – and we have sacrificed too much to start over. Remember: A single case can quickly lead to a large cluster. COVID-19 is 10 times more deadly than H1N1. Easing restrictions cannot come at the expense of people's lives."

As of Monday, there were 119 deaths linked to COVID-19.

The ease in restrictions, which are effective at 8 a.m. today, also allows up to 10 people around a table for outdoor dining. Prior to the governor's latest order, Executive Order 2020-43, the maximum number of people allowed at an outdoor restaurant table was six.

Christine Baleto, chairwoman of the Guam Chamber of Commerce and a member of the governor's Recovery Team, said Monday's executive order, coupled with news of a COVID-19 vaccine, is encouraging.

"We are appreciative of the governor's announcement, which increases the capacity of retail establishments to 50% as well as outdoor dining groups to 10 people," Baleto stated. "As a business community, we desire and had hoped for other areas, such as indoor dining, to be included. However, we are encouraged by the governor's confidence in the numbers and the potential for more to open in the coming weeks with continued low CAR score numbers and the arrival of the first wave of vaccinations."

'The bar community is disappointed'

The executive order doesn't mention bars or indoor dining. A group of bar owners have filed a lawsuit against the governor, public health and other officials with the hopes of lifting restrictions at bars so they can try to make some money and hire back the employees they couldn't afford to keep on payroll with closures since March.

"The bar community is disappointed," said Thomas Peinhopf, a local bar owner and among the more vocal businesspeople in terms of lifting restrictions that are binding their ability to reopen and earn money.

"It's been 10 months and we don't expect a positive decision from this government anymore. We're very discouraged and don't understand why ... we can't open," he said.

"We can take the same steps that restaurants have made with outdoor service."

He said he is glad for those businesses that are helped by Monday's executive order because "they can create some revenue and support themselves, their families and their employees."

"I'm sorry to be so negative, but this is the truth. It doesn't change anything for us," he added. "We're going to continue to fight it. We hope for a positive outcome at court."

Cautious approach

The governor said last month that if the CAR Score were to drop to the ideal 5.0 or lower, she would lift social gathering restrictions. The island's CAR Score was at 41.5 on Nov. 14 but slowly dropped. By Nov. 30, the CAR Score was at 4.3.

The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.

The governor acknowledged that the increase in social gatherings as well as capacity at local churches and stores may not be what some people had hoped for.

"While some may say the lifting of these restrictions is too conservative – far slower than what we'd all like – I am heeding the counsel of our experts and our federal partners, who warn that because COVID-19 cases are surging across the United States, emergency resources may not be there for everyone who needs them in the event of a third wave," she stated.

The governor noted that there have been 291,754 deaths nationwide. That exceeds the 291,557 Americans killed in combat during World War II, the governor stated.

"So much of our recovery depends on getting it right. Opening too quickly, too soon, can mean a resurgence of new infections," Leon Guerrero stated. "In that event, we must be ready, with the resources we currently have, to identify, test and isolate all new cases – tracing every contact they made – to stop further transmission. It is more important than ever to implement a measured, deliberate and cautious approach to easing these restrictions."

The governor reiterated that the low CAR Score and lifting of restrictions is a reflection of the effort local residents took to safeguard themselves, their families and the community from COVID-19.

"I urge all of us to bear in mind that our work as a community to fight the spread of COVID-19 is far from over," she stated. "With the holidays upon us, it is important that, as we celebrate, we do not lose sight of all that we have lost, that we recognize our responsibility to keep each other safe, and that we continue to exercise caution and behave with the understanding that momentary lapses in our better judgment can hurt the ones we love."