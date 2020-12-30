Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in partnership with the Guam Economic Development Authority and the Guam Chamber of Commerce, announced Monday that she has established the Governor's Economic Diversification Working Group.

The group will take on the task of encouraging new industries in Guam to rebound from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the summer, the Guam Chamber formed an ad hoc committee to conduct research and meet with stakeholders to forge an economic diversification plan. The result was a white paper that identified potential industries, discussed barriers to entry, provided implementation recommendations and articulated potential benefits.

The Chamber's proposals were provided to the governor and GEDA, prompting the creation of the governor's working group.

Proposed ideas include:

an alternative dispute resolution center;

reviving efforts for a captive insurance industry, which was tried a few decades ago;

a Guam Trust Incentives Act Program;

encouraging the relocation of high-wealth businesses/individuals;

pharmaceutical manufacturing;

ship repair;

encouraging more ship visits through a safe haven port program;

developing a "Silicon Village Initiative";

encouraging more activity toward a satellite launch industry; and

developing aquaculture and agriculture.

"From the start of our administration, we worked with GEDA to implement an economic diversified strategy that aligned with our campaign platform," said the governor. "It was critical to diversify and add multiple industries that will strengthen our economy. I am thankful for the Chamber's white paper, and in fact, many of the initiatives presented are already implemented by law. We will work hard to make it happen."

Committee members were nominated by the Chamber and will be reviewed and approved by the governor.