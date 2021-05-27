Governor expands local cash relief program

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday announced that eligible retirees and local and federal government employees can also get $800 in pandemic assistance under a new program that expands the $30 million Recovery Income Support and Empowerment, or RISE, Act.

Sen. James Moylan said he was hoping the governor would also announce when the first checks would be issued, considering "so many of the recipients need the funds now."

"The governor hasn't said when the payment will be; only that 30 days from when the funds are identified," Moylan said.

The governor said she will use a portion of the $553 million in recently received federal funds for a program that will provide aid to "more Guam residents."

"Expansion of the parameters of P.L. 35-136 is possible with funds received last week from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021," the governor said on a Facebook Live video that lasted 4 minutes, 30 seconds.

The governor allowed the original RISE Act to lapse into law and her administration has so far not paid its original intended recipients. She was concerned that government employees, both local and federal, were left out.

However, she signed an executive order dated May 25 and transmitted to the Legislature a day later, establishing the new All RISE Program.

The new program expands the eligibility of Public Law 35-136, or the RISE Act, to include local and federal government employees and retirees during tax year 2020.

Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, co-sponsor of the RISE Act, said he welcomes the governor's expansion of the program.

"By including more people, we are able to help more families and small businesses, lifting everyone up together because a rising tide carries all boats," he said.

Moylan said he's glad to hear the governor is "finally agreeing with what several lawmakers have been pleading since last term, and that is to pay the RISE Act proceeds."

The governor said while she supports the intent of the original RISE Act, the local law expressly excluded individuals "who spent even just part of the year in government employment, including members of the Guam National Guard who were on military orders and individuals employed in the Department of Labor's displaced worker programs."

"Ultimately, aid to more families will have a greater impact on the financial well-being of our community," the governor said.

The governor also said:

Efforts are underway to identify the total amount needed to implement the All RISE Program.

States and territories are still waiting for the final rule from the U.S. Treasury on parameters for the use of the American Rescue Plan funds.

Once the amount is determined, the Department of Revenue and Taxation will implement the program within 30 working days of identification of the required funds.

As outlined in P.L. 35-136, eligible individuals will be required to register with DRT.

DRT is responsible for the administration of the eligibility expansion.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor's communications director, said DRT will not open its registration portal for the All RISE Program until the final rules for the ARP have been issued by the U.S. Treasury.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said providing this aid propels more families forward from the unprecedented pandemic, "bridging the gap between pandemic response and recovery so we can build back better and stronger."

"Our administration continues to look out for our most vulnerable, including our manåmko' and retirees, many of whom incurred additional costs during this pandemic due to their health and increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19."

In her Facebook address, the governor said her administration "leaves no one behind."