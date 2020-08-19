Governor expects to be cleared of COVID

Guam’s governor expects to find out today if she has been cleared of COVID-19.

“I am doing much better,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero during a virtual interview with The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday. “The first three days of the symptoms was terrible and was pretty scary because I didn’t know what course it would run.”

She experienced moderate symptoms of the virus after getting positive test results on Aug. 10.

“Just getting tired real easily … (Wednesday) will be my 10th day of isolation and I am going to be released hopefully,” she said. “It’s my graduation day from this God-awful virus isolation and it’s no fun. I think one of the things is I am just totally bored … it’s no fun to be cooped up in a bedroom. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody.”

She‘s been working online with her staff.

The governor has been in self-quarantine since the weekend prior to getting her confirmed results.

“I survived,” she said. “This virus is not discriminatory. It hits anybody and so I am concerned about the high schools and it is a blessing the Department of Education superintendent decided to delay the face-to-face (instruction) and doing it all on distance learning and maybe that should continue on into the first quarter of the school and see what happens there.”

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who also contracted the virus, is recovering in isolation as well.

Leon Guerrero said she is watching the pandemic situation closely and the ongoing efforts to find a vaccine.

“I think the learning experience is we have to be very persistent in protecting ourselves and our people. Wear your mask because it will protect me and it will protect you,” she said. “We cannot be complacent; we cannot let our guards down. I am very upset that we have been on a good road to recovery. We really were. I was ready to say that we’ve contained this virus and let’s start with our normal lives … then this last week was terrible.”

She believes a factor in the increased number of new COVID-19 cases was more people who were traveling to Guam with the novel coronavirus.

“We got too comfortable and we cannot be,” she said. “I am hoping we can contain it again.”

The governor said it is still too soon to determine if she will lift Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 by the end of the month, as they continue to monitor the daily positive cases that have been on the rise.

The governor is already planning to extend the public health emergency that is set to expire on Aug. 29. She admits that the weak link was at the island’s bars and funerals.

“We cannot have an economy if people who stand up the economy … are sick and can’t do that. If we have a very morbid community then it’s not going to be a health economy," she said.

She is also considering how to handle travelers who come from hot spots even if they arrive with negative results.