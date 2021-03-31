Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero expressed her confidence in Chamorro Land Trust Commission Director Jack Hattig on Tuesday, while at the same time acknowledging she was not completely up to date on the issue surrounding the head of the agency.

The governor said she didn't think the CLTC chairman provided a report to the commission yet, adding that the board did not have a quorum for its last meeting. A report had been submitted to CLTC members and discussed in mid-March.

"But I am very confident that Jack has not intentionally meant anything contrary to the laws or regulations or the commission's instructions. So I have every confidence that Jack, in his deliberations, will also show that he has done everything within his authority," Leon Guerrero said Tuesday.

The matter began in February, when land agent Lydia Taleu claimed Hattig had coerced her into accommodating a land application transfer request within her report, despite her believing the transfer to be illegal. The ultimate decision lies with the CLTC but the commission has no authority to approve that kind of request while the original applicant is alive.

Hattig said he did not force Taleu to make changes to her report but admitted to adding the recommendation himself. He reasoned that the option should be presented to the commission, and if they are unable to grant the request, as the CLTC legal counsel opined, then they would at least know.

Sen. Joanne Brown wrote to the governor requesting an investigation. Brown said Hattig appeared to have committed forgery, adding that the commission has been "plagued" with corruption in the past and that the governor's administration acknowledged this in her first executive order separating the CLTC as its own entity. As of mid-March, Adelup had not responded to Brown.

Following the February incident, CLTC Chairman John Reyes Jr. began speaking to staff and developed a report for the commission, which was discussed in a closed meeting in mid-March.

Hattig remains on board as head of the CLTC and the commission is now moving forward with the expectation that clarity, cooperation and transparency need to be realized, according to Reyes.

Vigilance Committee

Reyes' report is the subject of disclosure requests by the Vigilance Committee, a nonprofit seeking to ensure government compliance with disclosure laws.

The nonprofit has so far been denied access to the report.

The commission is not required to disclose the report as it relates to personnel matters exempted under disclosure law, according to Reyes' denial of the committee's first request.

Lee Webber, the president of the Vigilance Committee, said the denial did little to further the reputation of the CLTC. The committee continues to request the report and other documents.

"We are transparent, we are accountable. We are of course accountable to the people," the governor said Tuesday when asked generally about disclosure. "We are transparent with reports, with minutes, with meetings. So I don't know exactly what disclosure that we are not doing, because as far as I'm concerned we are following everything that we are required to do."