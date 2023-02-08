Governor extends deadline for after-school care grant program

Groups and organizations have more time to receive a government subsidy for providing after-school and community care programs.

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, in coordination with the Guam Economic Development Authority and the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services announced in a press release that the application deadline will be extended until March 31.

Local businesses, nonschool providers and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for funding, as more than 130 local organizations have received support, the Office of the Governor stated in the release.

Eligible applicants can apply for up to $100,000 in grant funding to programs that focus on youth age 5 to 13.

“(Junior Achievement) Guam is honored to be one of the recipients of the Prugraman I Pinilian I Famagu’on Guåhan Community Care and After School Care Grant Program,” stated Joey Miranda III, JA Guam board chairperson. “The funding will enable us to reach out to more students between the ages of 8 through 13 with after-school programs such as JA Inspire, JA Economics for Success, and JA More than Money.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said after-school programs and community learning opportunities have an immense impact on youth and the administration is determined to continue investing in their future.

“Child care truly takes a village, and we have seen the impact these incredible after-school programs and community learning opportunities continue to have on our youth,” said Tenorio. “From the performing arts to STEM programs, sports camps to skill-building workshops, these investments in our future will help encourage creativity, innovation and lifelong learning.”

Since its launch in June 2022, organizations such as Amphibious Guam, Junior Achievement, Special Olympics Guam and Guam Conservatory of the Arts have taken advantage of the grant program.

Each fosters its own cultivation of different youth talents by providing health and safety programs, entrepreneurship experiences and professional-level training to those wanting to learn a classical art, according to the release.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she is steadfast in her support of after-school programs as they benefit not only the youth, but the parents and families who work hard to provide and make the island a better place.

“Our administration is investing over $13.3 million in our future by providing access and critical resources to our next generation of leaders, all while supporting working families across our island,” Leon Guerrero said.

The governor's community care and after-school care programs are administered through Prugråman i Pinilan i Famagu’on Guåhan, which has provided affordable child care to many families on the island.

Program eligibility, required documents and additional information are available at investguam.com. Interested parties can contact GEDA at 671-647-4332.