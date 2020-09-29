The island has 53 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The announcement comes with a new executive order that extends the public health emergency another month and provides $10,000 to eligible families of those whose deaths were linked to COVID-19.

On Tuesday night, officials also confirmed the 47th fatality linked to the novel coronavirus.

Officials can’t confirm without an autopsy that the actual cause of death for the fatalities reported thus far was caused by the novel coronavirus or comorbidities. However, they do say most of the patients had “underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19.”

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus in September alone is 37 - more than the combined total in fatalities from March through August.

The declaration of a public health emergency, originally signed in March, has been extended several times over as they are effective only for 30 days. The most recent declaration was set to expire tomorrow, Sept. 30.

Grants

To be eligible for the bereavement grant, the patients must have met the following requirements:

• Identified as a Guam resident who died due to COVID-19 or COVID-19-related complications, as determined by the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority.

• Program officials must ensure that the proper recipient of the grant is identified, pursuant to program guidelines.

• Provides a system of reporting, including auditable certification to ensure accountability.

The executive order also creates the healthcare System Stabilization Grant Program and designates the Guam Economic Development Authority as the administrating agency providing an unspecified amount in grants for tier 1 and tier 2 clinics.

The funding source for these grants haven't been announced.