Governor extends public health emergency; 296 new cases over 4 days

Guam continues to see double-digit numbers of new COVID-19 reported daily cases as the governor extends the public health emergency for another month.

The island has been under a public health emergency for more than two years.

On July 1, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed an executive order extending the public health emergency, according to the Joint Information Center. The order expires Aug. 4.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 296 new cases of COVID-19 from 3,818 tests administered over the Fourth of July weekend.

● July 5: 42 positive cases out of 891 tests.

● July 4: 23 positive cases out of 580 tests.

● July 3: 111 positive cases out of 977 tests.

● July 2: 120 positive cases out of 1,370 tests.

Of the positive cases, 33 were reported by the Department of Defense.

One of the ways many people are learning to live with the virus is by testing at home, using free test kits the federal government sends for free via the U.S. Postal Service. Residents also can buy test kits at local stores and clinics.

Residents are asked to report positive results from at-home tests. Officials said the following information should be emailed to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, dphss.surveillance@dphss.guam.gov within 24 hours of testing positive. Required information includes:

● Full name.

● Contact number.

● Date of birth.

● Date of test.

● Results.

● Test manufacturer.

Residents who test positive using a home test kit must isolate at home until cleared using the Department of Public Health and Social Services guidelines.

Tips for at-home isolation:

● Eat in a separate room or area; use a separate bedroom; use a separate bathroom. If sharing a bathroom, clean and disinfect after each use.

● Avoid sharing personal items – dishes, cups/glasses, silverware, towels, bedding or electronics such as a cellphone.

● Wear a face mask.

● Wash your hands often using soap and water, or use hand sanitizer; avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

● Clean and disinfect “high touch” surfaces and items every day.