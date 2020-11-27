Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has signed Executive Order No. 2020-41 to extend the island's state of public health emergency through Dec. 29.

This means, according to the governor's office:

● PANDEMIC CONDITION OF READINESS 1. Guam continues to be in PCOR 1, during which restrictive conditions are imposed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

● "SAFER AT HOME" ADVISORY. Guam continues to be under a Safer at Home Advisory, during which all individuals, especially vulnerable persons, are encouraged to minimize travel outside the home. When it is necessary to leave the home, all persons are instructed to exercise mitigation measures outlined in applicable DPHSS Guidance Memoranda, to help slow the spread of COVID-19. "Vulnerable persons" means individuals 65 years and older or individuals with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune system is compromised such as by chemotherapy for cancer and other conditions requiring such therapy.

● PROHIBITION ON IN-PERSON INSTRUCTION. All public and private schools serving students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade continue to be prohibited from in-person instruction. Schools may open for faculty and staff to facilitate distance learning and ensure operational continuity subject to applicable DPHSS Guidance and Directives.

● CONTINUED OPERATIONS OF AUTHORIZED ACTIVITIES. All businesses and activities already authorized to operate under applicable DPHSS Guidance Memoranda or Directives may continue to do so subject to mitigation measures identified in such Guidance Memoranda or Directives, including social distancing and the wearing of masks.

● SOCIAL GATHERINGS OR CONGREGATIONS. A "congregation" or "social gathering" is a meeting for a common and singular purpose where individuals are not members of a single household. Social gatherings and congregations shall be limited to no more than five (5) persons, unless otherwise provided herein or in applicable DPHSS Guidance or Directives. The terms "social gathering" and "congregation" are not intended to include meetings of businesses, organizations, or government agencies held for the purpose of carrying out official business of such entities.

● CONTINUED AUTHORIZATION FOR ELECTRONIC ATTENDANCE AT GOVERNMENT MEETINGS. To ensure safe participation of both government officials and members of the public, Section 4 of Executive Order No. 2020-16 continues to be in effect. For clarity, all requirements in local law expressly or impliedly requiring the physical presence of members, other personnel of the body, or of the public as condition of participation or quorum for a public meeting, including executive sessions as set out in Section 8111, Title 5 of Guam Code Annotated, are hereby waived.

● ENFORCEMENT. Individuals and businesses who fail to comply with applicable DPHSS Guidance Memoranda and Directives may be subject to fines pursuant to 10 G.C.A. § 19802 and 26 GAR Chapter 4 Article 28, as well as any other penalties available under Guam law. DPHSS and affected agencies may enforce applicable enforcement statutes and regulations with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.