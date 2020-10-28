The governor has extended the public health emergency again. It was supposed to expire Oct. 30 and is now set to expire on Nov. 29.

There’s also an Oct. 31 Community Outreach scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon at Astumbo Gym for the first 200 people who register.

The executive order also lifts notes that “strict compliance with the rule-making procedures of the Administrative Adjudication Law… would hinder or delay necessary action by (Department of Public Health and Social Services) to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency … and increase the threat to the health of our community.

“… Such procedures are suspended for the limited purpose and in the interest of the expedient adoption and implementation of the COVID-19 Public Health Enforcement Regulations developed by (DPHSS)," the order states.

The order also authorizes DPHSS to designate vehicles within its fleet as available for 24-hour use. Only authorized employees will be able to drive those vehicles from the worksite to their homes and used to respond “on an urgent basis when necessary to carry out DPHSS duties and obligations in support of its efforts to address the current public health emergency.”

Register for community testing

DPHSS is working with the Mayors’ Council of Guam, FSM Consulate Office, and the FSM Association of Guam to hold the community testing.

DPHSS is providing free COVID-19 testing to the first 200 participants who have registered with the FSM Consulate Office. To pre-register for testing, contact the FSM Consulate Office at 646-9154.

For the safety of the community and the nurses, only four people per vehicle are allowed to be tested. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing.

Those who were unable to register for testing through the FSM Consulate Office and are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are advised to call their health care provider. A patient may also call the Northern Region Community Health Center (NRCHC) at (671) 635-7525/6 to schedule an appointment. The NRCHC COVID-19 testing is available by appointment only.

Anyone experiencing symptoms also can call the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays. You may call 311 option 1 or call the following numbers:

• (671) 480-7859/83 ● (671) 685-0358 • (671) 480-6760/3 ● (671) 998-4442/60/74/80 • (671) 687-7321 ● (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)