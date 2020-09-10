The stay-at-home order is extended to noon Sept. 18.

The governor made the announcement at a press conference to unveil a COVID-19 tracking app on Thursday morning. Her announcement follows an early morning confirmation of the island’s 21st COVID-19-related fatality; a 74-year-old woman who reportedly had comorbidities.

“In less than one month we have lost 16 souls to this virus,” the governor stated. “Over 70 % of total cases were confirmed in August and September alone. … We are seeing people being admitted quicker than they were at the beginning of the pandemic.”

Adelup, together with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services unveiled the new COVID-19 contact tracing app to help reduce the number of new infections.

“The catch is this, in order for it to be successful, we need a lot of people to use it,” the governor stated.

Every 100-200 download of the digital contact tracing app can prevent 100 infections and save a life, officials reported.

Guam is the first U.S. Territory to get this app.

How it works

Guam COVID Alert uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to quickly notify users who have likely been exposed so you can reduce the risk of infection for your friends and family and help Guam stop the spread.

STEP 1

Download the free app iPhone App Store or Android Google Play Store.

STEP 2

Once you opt-in to the notification system, the Exposure Notifications System will generate an anonymous token for your device. To help ensure these anonymous tokens can’t be used to identify you or your location, they change every 10–20 minutes.

STEP 3

Your phone and the phones around you will work in the background, without draining your battery or data, to exchange these privacy–preserving anonymous tokens via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology. This is a passive process that begins once you opt–in and functions without the app open.

STEP 4

On a daily basis, your phone downloads a list of all the anonymous tokens associated with positive COVID-19 cases and checks them against the list of anonymous tokens it has encountered in the last 14 days.

STEP 5

If there’s a match, the app will notify you with further instructions from your public health authority on how to keep you and the people around you safe.

Reassurance

Officials reiterated reassurances that privacy of individuals will not be violated. Additionally, the app will not track individuals' locations.

The app is considered one of the tools to help stop the continued spread of COVID-19. Exposure Notification apps alert individuals of a possible exposure to the virus by allowing you to reduce risk for your loved ones and community, seek timely medical attention and stay home.

According to the website: An exposure notification is when someone is notified that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Guam COVID Alert uses anonymous keys (a series of randomly generated numbers) sent between phones to identify if people have been near each other and if that encounter could have put one of them at risk. A notification is sent alerting you that over the last 14 days you’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive. The territory also uses contact tracers to help notify people that they have been exposed, the length of the encounter, the closeness of the encounter, the COVID-19 + individuals risk of transmission at that time, and the device’s signal. It takes time to contact everyone and may not be exhaustive. None of these methods are perfect, but together they help stop the spread of COVID-19.