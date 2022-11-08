Governor eyes end of health emergency on Jan. 11, 2023

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has again extended the local COVID-19 public health emergency, but this time has targeted Jan. 11, 2023, as the anticipated end date for Guam's nearly three-year-long declaration.

This coincides with the current scheduled end date for the federal government's COVID-19 public health emergency.

The governor announced via executive order on Nov. 5 that she is prepared to end the local declaration at the same time as the expected end of the national emergency "barring serious disruptions to our response and recovery efforts."

The local public health emergency has been in effect since March 2020, going through extension after extension through executive order.

Emergency orders initially placed restrictions on business and personal movement.

These were relaxed and rescinded over time, but the emergency itself has remained in place, resulting in some criticism over why the declaration had been maintained if safety restrictions, like social gathering caps and vaccination requirements were no longer necessary.

Some lawmakers have also criticized government procurement, which has, at times, been completed without the normal competitive process, under the declarations.

The governor argued the emergency is needed to continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal emergency allotments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program also relied on both the federal emergency and a local declaration.

"Life has returned to qualified normal. Our people are returning to their full lives with their loved ones, but are perhaps more cognizant of their health and more considerate of the vulnerability of others," Leon Guerrero stated in her Nov. 5 order.

At the same time, she stated several emergency measures are still in place despite the "return to normalcy." These include the activation of the Guam National Guard, although the Guard has steadily reduced the number of active duty members as the island recovered from COVID-19.

There are now 21 service members who continue to assist the Department of Public Health and Social Services with vaccination and booster clinics, according to the governor.

More than 1,000 medical health professionals were granted temporary licenses under the emergency, via an order that waived licensing requirements, permits or fees for health care providers for as long as the local health emergency lasted.

More than 60 health care workers were operating under emergency temporary permits as of the Nov. 5 order, according to the governor. Their services remain vital as residents resume treatment for medical issues they deferred during the height of the pandemic, Leon Guerrero added.

"In Executive Order No. 2022-23, I outlined these outstanding measures that rely on the declaration of a local public health emergency. In that Order, I called upon the Guam Legislature to provide a mechanism for temporary permitting of medical professionals in the absence of a public health emergency, as well as coordination with medical compacts to which Guam is a party, to ensure our island retains the services of these medical healthcare professionals to the greatest extent possible following the end of our public health emergency," the governor stated.

Leon Guerrero said she understood the impact ending the emergency will have on remaining concerns, but added that she recognizes "it is time to consider ending the public health emergency."

In the Nov. 5 order, the governor also instructed agencies to coordinate transition measures and provide information to individuals affected by any change in services.

DPHSS has made step down plans since 2021, according to agency spokesperson Grace Bordallo.

This was done in anticipation of fewer resources dedicated to the COVID-19 response, including drawdowns in Guam Guard service members and AmeriCorps volunteers, as well as nurses from the Guam Department of Education returning to their worksites, Bordallo added.

Medicaid benefits impacted

While GovGuam prepares for the potential end of the local declaration, the end of the federal emergency is anticipated to impact federal Medicaid coverage for Guam.

Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) represents the percentage share of Medicaid expenses paid for by the federal government. Federal coverage is currently at 89.2%, including 6.2% that will expire at the end of the quarter when the national emergency ends.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told governors in 2021 that it would provide states with 60 days notice prior to terminating the federal emergency. With the end of the federal emergency a little more than 60 days away, The Guam Daily Post asked Adelup if it had already received such a notice.

A notice from HHS was provided, but this didn't relate to an official termination notice, as it only stated that federal emergency was renewed on Oct. 13 and reiterated that states and territories would be provided 60 days notice prior to the termination of the national COVID-19 health emergency.