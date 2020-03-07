During a speech at the Asia-Pacific Health Leadership Forum hosted by the Guam Medical Association on Thursday night, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero called “fear” the greatest pandemic of all during her address.

“As medical professionals, this if of course a great concern. As a nurse, I share this concern. Now that fear finds itself in your waiting rooms, the parking lot of your clinics where sick patients anxiously wait to be cleared of the virus ... it’s likely being felt by each of you and members of your staff,” she said.

Leon Guerrero acknowledged her administration is facing a global challenge that demands high-level national attention due to the novel coronavirus, which has, to date, infected 100,162 people and taken 3,406 lives. However, there also have been 55,812 people who've recovered.

“As we gather here tonight, medical professionals, public health experts and community leaders around the globe are working to contain, treat and combat the spread of the coronavirus,” the governor said.

Leon Guerrero said she and other governors throughout the nation spoke with Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday, who reported the White House is working with Congress on an emergency supplemental budget to fund response efforts.

She said an $8.3 billion emergency package, which includes $2.2 billion to help states and territories prepare for the coronavirus, passed the House with bipartisan support and is expected to be acted on by the Senate.

The governor also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has assured test kits will be available soon. In the meantime, tests administered locally will be sent to the Hawaii state lab for test results.

She said every incoming flight to Guam is being screened and she has ordered the hiring of nurses and registered nurses to increase screening efforts starting next week.

In addition, four thermal scanners will be installed at the airport, she said.

$743M for new GMH

The governor also addressed what is currently being done at Guam Memorial Hospital to improve quality of care.

She said a draft report of the hospital by the Army Corps of Engineers determined it would cost $761 million to renovate the hospital and $743 million to build a new hospital.

“So, no brainer. ... I would prefer to build a new hospital,” she said.

In the interim, she said, she is working to secure funding to expand the life of the current hospital in order to have the time to build a new one.

“I want to assure you the hospital is going to be fixed,” she said, adding she will start with the leaky roof.

Governor's control

Dr. Thomas Shieh, GMA president, said while the association members thanked the governor for her time, there were some comments that took him and others by surprise.

“I think many were taken back when the governor said basically if she declared an emergency she has the sole power to take whatever she wants. So basically, (American Medical Center), for example, its assets would become GovGuam-controlled, all clinics. But seriously, that would not be efficient,” he said in a statement to The Guam Daily Post.

On the topic of universal health coverage, which the governor first unveiled in her State of the Island address in February, Shieh said it “sounds really good, but the issue comes down to where will the funding come from."

“What I had suggested perhaps is to start with ... employer considerations to provide health coverage for their employees like Hawaii," he said. "(It) would be a good starting point to capture a lot who are already working that are not insured or underinsured. And those who required public assistance, then the safety net would be MIP/Medicaid."

“At the end of the night, I really hope to work with our governor to help improve the health of our island," Shieh said.