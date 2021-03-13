Governor: Federal funds will help replace lost revenues

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan on Friday, Guam time, and roughly $630 million is headed for the island.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she will make deliberate decisions in spending the federal dollars.

Initially, when the pandemic relief package was announced, Del. Michael San Nicolas said Guam would receive roughly $661 million in aid. Those numbers have changed slightly, according to Leon Guerrero.

“They’re still calculating it; my latest information now is that it's $634 million. ... But the law says they are giving $450 billion to the states and then they said 50% of that should be given to the territories. And then we have to share that amongst all of us,” she said.

The bottom line is, once finalized, Guam will be getting somewhere between $630 million and $660 million. So, how will that money be spent?

Priority for lost revenues

“My priorities there by law is that it would be used for lost revenues. They’re making it go back all the way to January 2020, so any lost revenues that we have experienced as a result of COVID,” she said.

The island’s No. 1 revenue source, tourism, has seen an estimated loss of $1.38 billion in local income and spending, according to a University of Guam economic study.

Government of Guam revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 are short $11.24 million compared to adopted budget levels.

The governor’s fiscal team is still crunching the numbers, but replacing lost revenues is the governor’s main priority, she said.

“When the pandemic occurred and we started seeing that it's going to start to really impact our revenues, right. All 50 state governors and the five territory governors were lobbying with President Trump to allow the governor’s discretion and flexibility in the use of the first coronavirus fund, which is $117 million for us,” said the governor.

But that didn’t happen.

A broader authority

The authority to spend the federal dollars in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, was limited, but this time around, the language surrounding “lost revenues” in the American Rescue Plan is broad.

“So we’re going to make sure we provide financial resources to all the agencies of the government to make sure that we continue providing basic services to our people,” the governor said.

The governor mentioned the shortfall at the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency and GVB’s shortfall of $20 million.

That, however, represents only two agencies.

"Whatever that net balance is, we will provide that net balance between the revenue we had given down to the Legislature to budget and anything that we need to supplement or add on, so we can continue providing the care and services that we feel our people should have,” the governor said, adding this would fall under "lost revenue."

The American Relief Act will also bring relief to small businesses in the form of grants.

The American Rescue Plan will, however, provide $1,400 economic stimulus payments to qualifying individuals including dependents.

While Leon Guerrero plans to allocate $300 million of the relief funds to build a new hospital, she said, federal funds for education, health care and public safety, to include COVID-19 vaccination and testing, will not be provided through the relief package.

Instead, those funds will come from a different pot of federal assistance.

“I also want to make the point here that this help is what it is. It’s help. It’s an interim. It’s a bridge. My plan is to use it to bridge our economy. So we are going to, on the other side, campaign to vaccinate our people so we can start opening our tourism,” the governor said.

Legislature seeks transparency in spending

With a lot of federal aid provided in this package, Sens. James Moylan, Tony Ada and Chris Duenas introduced six measures aimed at recovery and accountability with federal funds.

The Economic Recovery and Accountability Act of 2021 mandates that all funds from the American Rescue Plan be deposited into a special fund titled the Economic Recovery and Accountability Fund. The legislation further requires monthly expenditure reports from the special fund to the legislative branch, which would include the objectives of the expenses, the names of vendors, names of hires and, if procurement is included, how the contract was awarded.