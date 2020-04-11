Governor: Feds approve Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation for Guam, territories

Adelup received clarification and approval for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which provides $600 a month to those whose employment was impacted by COVID-19 measures.

In her daily video update, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero explained that they had been working closely with U.S. Department of Labor to ensure Guam and the other territories were included in the program.

The FPUC is one of the unemployment programs established by the $2 trillion emergency package, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which President Trump signed into law on March 27.

According to Adelup, as recently as April 9, based on a conference call with states and territories held by USDOL, Guam's eligibility for the FPUC was still being determined. The governor wrote a letter to Congressman Bobby Scott, chairman of the House Committee on Education and Labor.

The governor said they received word Saturday morning that Guam and the territories are eligible. Guam DOL is now putting together the documents and instructions that will allow people to apply for the FPUC.

This means Guamanians who lost their jobs or lost hours could qualify for unemployment assistance that will provide assistance under two programs:

• FPUC: $600 weekly for 13 weeks – which is effective from March through July

• Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: Approximately $360 a week for 39 weeks – available through Dec. 31. The final weekly amount hasn’t been confirmed by U.S. DOL, according to David Dell’Isola, Guam DOL director.

“This was one of the biggest hurdle,” Dell’Isola said of the FPUC approval. “We need to submit a budget but we didn’t know how much to ask for if we didn’t know how much to ask for.”

Gov. Leon Guerrero said these benefits will help many local workers who’ve either been laid off or lost hours at work as businesses are forced to shut down or reduce operations.

She said qualifying residents for the FPUC and PUA will be able to get as much as $960 a week for 13 weeks. After that 13 weeks, the FPUC will expire but the PUA will continue, roughly $360 a week, for 39 weeks.