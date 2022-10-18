About two dozen Eagles Field original landowners and their representatives met with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero at Adelup Monday afternoon to follow up on compensation options they may have in light of plans to construct a medical campus on their ancestral properties.

Earlier that day, jumping ahead of Tuesday's oversight hearing on the proposed medical campus, the governor announced she will be submitting legislation aimed at compensating original landowners, called the Land Bank Reform Act of 2022.

One of the main concerns with the construction of the new medical campus is the location - 102 acres in the Eagles Field area of Mangilao. Several families claim ancestral ownership of the land, which is still under federal control.

But even if the land were returned to the government of Guam as federal excess properties, U.S. Law 106-504 poses a roadblock for land return to original owners. This federal law restricts transfers of excess federal property to be for public use only, which is defined to exclude transfers to an individual for private use other than on a "nondiscriminatory basis."

Attorney Terrence Brooks opined in 2019 that distributing land released under U.S. Law 106-504 "to a certain class of people, for instance original land owners, would not be fair or equitable to those who are not original land owners."

The Guam Ancestral Lands Commission is charged with facilitating the return of federal land deemed excess to original landowners or their heirs. Absent land return, landowners can be compensated using lease proceeds from the agency's land bank.

"Because federal law prohibits return of ancestral lands to original owners, the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission Land Bank Trust is currently the only compensation recourse for original owners," Leon Guerrero stated in a special address announcing the Land Bank Reform Act.

However, no landowners have been compensated through the land bank due to lacking rules and regulations. Funding within the land bank is also lacking, at only about $15 million currently to spread between possibly thousands of beneficiaries. GALC had taken some initial steps to develop an investment policy statement to grow land bank funds.

The Land Bank Reform Act has three main goals, according to the governor:

• To clarify the criteria for ancestral owners eligible to receive compensation.

• To provide for multiple funding streams, including annual budget appropriations, Section 30, and others.

• To provide means for the ancestral owners' claim to be calculated and distributed to original owners or their descendants.

"We understand you do not have a path to compensation under the current ancestral land bank law. This proposed legislation will change that, by providing a method to calculate the value of your land today, and to distribute compensation to original owners," the governor said during her recorded address.

Meeting with original owners

Leon Guerrero and other officials met with Eagles Field original owners in March. That meeting left at least one claimant feeling dejected after learning that federal law essentially meant his family's land won't be returned.

After that initial discussion, the governor tasked GALC and other agencies to continue speaking with and gathering input from ancestral owners.

At a follow-up meeting held Monday, Leon Guerrero said most Eagles Field original landowners were favoring monetary compensation, although some wanted land exchange, while others wanted their land returned.

Some landowners or representatives at Monday's meeting did talk about wanting their land back or believed that the government should find an alternate site for the medical campus and then work to change federal law - so that their ancestral land can be returned to them.

Thomas Bernardo suggested finding another site and spreading out the medical campus facilities, which is supposed to include a new public hospital in addition to facilities for the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

"If there's an alternative site find it. Let's let the federal government keep the land, then when they declare it excess, then we'll have access to it. Then we can have the governor and the future congressman have Congress change the law so ancestral landowners can get their land back," Bernardo said.

The governor, however, was frank about what she believed might happen to the Eagles Field properties if not utilized by GovGuam.

"I'll be very honest with you Tom, I don't think the Eagles Field is going to be excess property. Because, if we don't use it for a hospital, they're going to keep it for their federal use. And for me, I would prefer to have a medical center complex there than a missile defense system," Leon Guerrero said, referring to talks of the military potentially developing missile defense facilities in the area.

Despite stating this, the governor did say at the onset of Monday's meeting that she will work closely with the next congressional delegate to see if changes to the federal law can be made, although she called that initiative a long shot.

Leon Guerrero, however, is also up for reelection.

'A grand scheme'

Eagles Field is the preferred site out of over a dozen areas identified by the governor’s health care task force for the medical campus. The plan is to obtain a long-term lease to GovGuam for the land.

The Land Bank Reform Act resulted from multiple agencies collaborating over several months, led by GALC, the Department of Land Management, and the Guam Economic Development Authority, which took into account the concerns expressed by original landowners and their descendants, according to the governor. She also thanked the Office of the Attorney General for helping develop the legislation.

However, GALC Vice Chairman Ronald Laguana did not know about the Land Bank Reform Act before the Post contacted him about the proposal Monday.

"That is news to me. I hope that when I do read the bill that it does fulfill in favor of moneys going to the original landowners. That is our primary goal," Laguana said. "Not only that, what about the original landowners from Tiyan? They have yet to be compensated either. ... A lot of people got their lands back in Tiyan, and only the rich people got their lands back. But there's a group of us, about 80 of us ... that were left out of the deal."

Speaker Therese Terlaje, who leads the legislative committee on health and land, also said Monday that she hadn't heard about the governor's proposal until the announcement.

"As you know we had an oversight hearing in April 2021 regarding the governor’s failure to communicate with landowners her desire to lease the property from the military, and held a follow-up oversight again in November 2021, and are having a hearing Tuesday to get the landowners' input on the plans to lease their property from the military to build a hospital," Terlaje told The Guam Daily Post.

When the matter was first brought up last year, the governor stated that landowners had already been compensated and were not entitled to any compensation or return of land, the speaker added.

"Then the secretary of the Navy said that this was excess land, and he was going to add it to the list of lands to be returned. Then the governor had a private meeting with the director of the Missile Defense Agency and all of a sudden the land was no longer excess land, but they were in discussions for the Department of Defense to keep the land and lease it to the government of Guam for 99 years," Terlaje said.

The legislative speaker, who is also up for reelection, took issue with the timing of the announcement - weeks away from the Nov. 8 general election.

"Now, three weeks before the election and two months before the end of these legislative and gubernatorial terms, we are hearing a grand scheme of how we are going to compensate all landowners, whose land is currently held by the military which seems to let this governor and the next governor, whoever that is, off the hook for advocating for a return of these lands," the speaker added.

The Land Bank Reform Act is anticipated to be transmitted to the Legislature Tuesday.

The governor said she had urged Terlaje to expeditiously proceed with a public hearing on the measure so that it could be placed into the November session. The speaker said she is interested in hearing from original owners on whether they agree with the proposal.