Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday formed a multi-agency group to lead the removal of abandoned derelict vessels in Guam waters.

The latest data that GovGuam has is a 2003 federal report indicating some 31 surveyed vessels that require removal.

Of those vessels, 14 are considered critical and have been identified as first priority for removal.

An informal working group comprising local and federal agencies over the past several years came together to assist each other in identifying, removing and properly disposing of three vessels in and around the island in 2017.

"These sunken, stranded and decrepit vessels can become navigational hazards and pose significant threats to commercial and natural resources," the governor said in her Dec. 9 executive order.

The executive order establishes the Guam Abandoned Derelict Vessels Removal Group.

The group includes representatives from the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, the Bureau of Statistics and Plans and the Guam Department of Agriculture.

Within 90 days of the executive order, the group is required to negotiate with federal partners with the goal of entering into a memorandum of understanding to identify, remove and dispose of abandoned derelict vessels in outer Apra Harbor.

On Wednesday afternoon, Guam EPA issued a statement on the new group, which it said is a part of the administration's larger environmental initiative that includes the Zero Waste Working Group and the Guam Green Growth Framework.

"As we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot forget our responsibility as stewards of our environment to ensure we do not leave our future generations with an island that is beyond fixing," the governor said in a statement.

Abandoned derelict vessels can destroy sensitive marine and coastal habitats, sink or move during storms, disperse oil and toxic chemicals still on board, and become a source of marine debris, Guam EPA said.

"Out of sight does not mean out of mind," said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. "For years, our local agencies have been working on solving this dangerous and damaging problem with federal partners. Executive Order 2020-42 formalizes their work and ensures this issue is solved sooner rather than later."