Governor: Game rooms not allowed to be open during pandemic

Game rooms are not among businesses listed as allowed to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Friday.

"We haven't really even thought about that, so there isn't a clear direction on what these game rooms should be doing," she said on Friday. "Those kinds of entertainment, those kinds of businesses, are not allowed to open because they have not been identified to be open."

The governor also said she would have to check with the Department of Revenue and Taxation whether officials have been investigating or assessing game rooms.

Outside of pandemic-related restrictions, the governor said she does not want to comment on the operation of gambling devices in general.

"I know that the case about the game rooms is still ongoing because there is an appeals process going on," she said.

Rev & Tax Director Dafne Shimizu on Friday said, "We are really still working to address this issue and will advise on any developments."

In March this year, the Superior Court of Guam ruled that regulations authorizing gambling devices are invalid.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho said on March 20 that the new ruling requires the Department of Revenue and Taxation to revoke gaming machine licenses.

He also said at the time that the court’s decision affirms the position the AG's office has taken for over a decade.

"Gambling devices cannot and should not be licensed in Guam,” Camacho had said.