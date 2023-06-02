Governor gets OK to spend $50M on typhoon recovery

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was authorized to spend up to $50 million on aid, equipment and other emergency response efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar.

Senators on Wednesday afternoon unanimously voted to greenlight the $50 million spending legislation, which Leon Guerrero swiftly signed after it hit her desk the same day. Each of the island's 19 mayor's offices is entitled to a $100,000 disbursement through the legislation, now Public Law 37-17.

Adelup finance heads will have to figure out where the money can be pulled from in the general fund, the government's main operational account, even as the fund is expected to come up about $7 million short for the month of May. The government of Guam hopes to have as much of the money as possible reimbursed by the federal government.

"Already our people are hard at work to rebuild our island," the governor wrote in a letter to Speaker Therese Terlaje. "(Public Law 37-17) will help get us there faster, ensuring our government has the resources to respond to the immediate needs of our community."

Federal and local first responders were in the field getting Guam back on track, she stated.

"I ask that our people continue to be patient and compassionate with yourselves, with each other, and with the hard-working public servants doing the work of recovery," the governor said. "We accomplish more together than we ever will alone. I have every confidence that our community, united in purpose, will persevere."

The slow pace of typhoon response was roundly criticized earlier this week by Piti Mayor Jesse Alig, president of the Mayors' Council of Guam, who said mayors have inadequate equipment or help to assist the public. A number of government agencies are facing issues with power, water, fuel, equipment and manpower.

Estimates of the cost of destruction caused by Mawar haven't been fully calculated.