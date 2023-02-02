Governor gives 22% raise to GovGuam classified workers

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has approved a 22% increase to the government of Guam General Pay Plan pay structure, as recommended by the Department of Administration.

Many government of Guam employees in the classified service fall under this pay plan, which applies to those who aren't included in separate compensation packages for nurses, law enforcement officers, educators, attorneys and executives.

The plan hasn't been adjusted since 2014, Leon Guerrero wrote in a letter to Speaker Therese Terlaje about the approved raises.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Our island’s hard working employees have waited too long to receive these adjustments, which will ensure our public servants receive comparable compensation with their private sector counterparts, and enable these employees to continue in public service without requiring them to sacrifice their families’ standard of living,” the governor wrote on Jan. 31.

In order to fund the adjustments in the current fiscal year, Leon Guerrero has submitted legislation appropriating $16 million from the government's general fund. According to the bill, the raises are intended to go into effect on April 1.

The across-the-board 22% salary bump is intended to help bring pay and associated compensation “closer to alignment with market data” and to help address internal equity disparity that exists with autonomous agencies, according to DOA's recommendations. The agency also recommended establishing a “Market Premium Pay” policy to target compensation issues for positions in which the market demands higher pay than the GPP can compensate.

Other recommendations include annual pay adjustments to the GPP at a range of 2% to 4% beginning fiscal year 2024, and adjustments to statutory stand-alone pay scales for GPP positions.

Adjustments expected

The GPP recommendations had been anticipated as part of a series of updates to government pay structures, beginning with nurses' pay in 2021. Law enforcement pay was the second to be updated, followed by the study on educator pay prior to the completion of the GPP review.

“This update to the GPP is the result of months of diligent effort by our personnel experts in the executive branch,” the governor wrote, before urging the bill's “prompt introduction and passage.”

Next budget proposed

The raises are also included in the fiscal year 2024 executive budget request.

A release from Adelup about the budget led with their proposal to recruit and hire 110 public safety personnel - including 40 police officers, 20 corrections officers, 30 customs and quarantine officers and 20 firefighters. This would be in addition to the nearly 100 public safety recruitments currently in progress, according to the release.

“Stronger public safety starts with a stronger police presence in all our villages, stronger law enforcement at our borders and stronger emergency response across the board,” Leon Guerrero stated in the release.

“We’ve already invested in advanced patrol cars and equipment and made historic investments in the retention and recruitment of law enforcement officers. With this budget, we recommit ourselves to reducing crime and protecting Guam’s families,” she added.

Adelup also stated that the FY 2024 executive budget “recognizes the importance of parity” and funds the GPP, which is expected to require more than $23 million next fiscal year.

The fiscal 2024 executive budget is set at about $1.12 billion. That includes nearly $779 million anticipated from the general fund and nearly $203 million from special funds. In total, that's about $69 million more than the Legislature projected in general fund and special fund revenues for FY 2023, the current fiscal year.

Adelup justified the executive revenue projections by pointing to trends in current tax collections.

“The General Fund has collected, through the first three months of FY 2023, over $29 million over adopted levels for the same first three months of FY 2023. Special funds, notably the Tourist Attraction Fund, are continuing to exceed monthly projections with the gradual return of tourism to Guam,” the governor's office stated.