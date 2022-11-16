Governor gives GovGuam workers Black Friday off

Government of Guam employees will have an extra day to enjoy their Thanksgiving holiday and recover from the food-filled celebrations, as Adelup announced the day after Thanksgiving has been made a holiday through an executive order.

The office of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced Tuesday that Friday, Nov. 25, will be a GovGuam holiday "in celebration of our first Thanksgiving out from under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide our government agencies ample time to make necessary administrative adjustments."

GovGuam workers were given the day after Thanksgiving, commonly called Black Friday, last year to increase retail sales.

"May we take this time to be with our loved ones and, in our words and actions, express the gratitude in our hearts for those who have helped us through the difficult times behind us and who continue to lift us into a brighter future together," the governor said in the executive order.