Governor: GovGuam doing robust COVID testing

The Department of Public Health and Social Services, along with other local health care facilities, have increased the number of testing performed over the past month, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Wednesday.

As of May 27, a total of 5,803 samples were tested. Testing began on March 12. Of the total, 170 cases were confirmed to have COVID-19. There have been five deaths.

One new probable case of COVID-19 was reported from Guam Regional Medical City on Wednesday.

“We’ve been averaging the last couple of weeks about maybe 100, 150, 200 a day,” said Leon Guerrero. She said the average daily testing includes tests at Guam Memorial Hospital, Diagnostic Laboratory Services, clinics, Guam Regional Medical City and Naval Hospital.

Since the start of the emergency, the Guam Public Health Laboratory tested 3,026; the Department of Defense tested 1,064; Diagnostic Laboratory Services tested 833; GMH tested 703; GRMC tested 106; and the Guam National Guard Laboratory tested 17.

“We are doing a robust testing. I think we’ve expanded our testing since April 28. That is why we are seeing some of these positives coming up, but if you look at the whole picture, we are still below the 3% positivity rate, which is a good indication that we have contained our virus.”

Between April 28 and May 2, the public health lab reported testing more than 100 to 200 daily.

Afterward, however, that daily count from the public health lab has been consistently lower, in the double digits; and on at least three separate days this month, the number of testing was even less – the local lab tested only four samples on May 11, 16 and 23.

While GovGuam continues its expanded testing efforts throughout the community, the governor said during a press briefing held Wednesday there are no plans to purchase more test kits from South Korea, to include the kits that were recently added to the FDA-approved list.

DPHSS Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said her department also recently received $5.6 million through the Epidemiology Laboratory Capacity grant.

She said the current test kits being used on Guam are paid for with federal funding and work with the machines the local government already has.