Officials from the Department of Parks and Recreation worked over the Christmas weekend to undo vandalism that targeted Fort Nuestra Señora de la Soledad.

The historic landmark in Humåtak got a fresh coat covering up apparent spray-painted graffiti.

“This deplorable act of disrespect to our island’s history is shameful and especially disappointing as our families celebrate the holidays,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in a release.

The governor said her team directed DPR to respond “immediately” to restore the fort to its “natural state,” and thanked officials for their quick response to the vandalism.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Our administration further activated law enforcement officers to identify and prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law. We will not tolerate any criminal activity that targets our history and we will not treat these misguided provocations lightly,” she stated.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who chairs the Islandwide Beautification Task Force, said he was “disheartened” to see the level of disregard shown by vandals.

“We join the entire island in expressing our outrage and as our task force will be meeting on Tuesday, we plan to discuss this isolated incident and how we will step up our efforts to ensure the protection and preservation of our historic places,” he said. “As we prepare to enter a New Year, we know there is no room for recklessness, whether in a pandemic or in respecting our history. Our community can and will do better.”