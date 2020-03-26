Governor: Guam could get $111.8 million in federal aid

In a morning press release, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero noted that recent legislation passed by the Senate would make $111.8 million available to Guam.

The governor said the legislation is “making its way to the house, and the president is anxious to sign it.”

The governor said the funds will cover the government’s coronavirus expenses. Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco said they're working on a breakdown of the moneys.

“This is on top of other federal aid Guam is eligible for,” the governor said. “I have submitted a letter to President Trump to declare Guam a disaster and as a result of that we will be again able to access more federal moneys.”

“Please be assured that businesses will be assisted. I will make sure that happens. Our government services will continue as we have to continue our government sources. We’re working very closely with the business people and all community sectors, religious, non-profit organizations. I know it’s a big ask to ask but it is for the love of our people and our island,” the governor stated.

“We are working very closely with the business people, all community sectors, religious, non-profit organizations.”

Local businesses led by the Guam Chamber of Commerce has asked the governor to reduce the business privilege tax to 4%, which they said would provide immediate relief to businesses. The governor on Wednesday, however, said it’s important that the 5% BPT not change.