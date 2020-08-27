Governor: Guam has 10th COVID-related death

A 96-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the Guam Memorial Hospital this morning, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced this afternoon.

Everyone who is seen at the GMH emergency room is tested for COVID and the woman's test came back positive, the governor said.

The woman is the 10th COVID-related death on Guam.

The stay-at-home order will remain until Sept. 4 but some exemptions will take effect:

• Banking services will reopen Friday.

• Construction, vehicle, and real estate sales will open Saturday.

• Beaches and parks will be open for personal exercises only starting Saturday.

• The public health emergency has been extended to the end of next month.