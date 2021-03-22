The government of Guam doesn't intend to change travel or quarantine protocols even with the public confirmation Monday afternoon that Guam has a number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant from California.

The California COVID-19 variant can spread 20% faster and has caused an increase in hospitalizations – even death – in the state, but that situation occurred before vaccines were available in California, according to GovGuam officials.

Guam doesn't have a confirmed case of the African/Brazilian variant which causes more severe COVID-19 cases according to the local officials in a press conference Monday afternoon.

The governor confirmed of the 26 Guam samples the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent back to Guam, seven cases were found to have the California variant. Of the seven, four didn't have travel history.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the fact that the number of COVID-19 cases remains low - only one hospitalization at GMH was reported Monday – and Guam has done a good job of containing the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor announced GovGuam employees will be allowed to take three hours of leave to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Guam also saw three consecutive cases of zero positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

GovGuam also will soon announce expanding the age threshold for who can qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine to age 16 and above.

As soon as the logistical arrangements can be made, the 16 and older age group will get the green light for vaccination, said Dr. Michael Cruz, state surgeon for Guam.

The governor also said she is considering lifting more restrictions, particularly allowing more occupancy for retail operations, including hair salons from 50% to possibly 75%.

"And we'll probably increase social gathering numbers," the governor said.

The plan to reopen the tourism industry in May will proceed and so is the plan to increase vaccination – to 50% of Guam's total population who are 16 or older, and 80% of the population by July.

Wearing masks, keeping a distance of at least 6 feet and frequent hand-washing are good prevention measures that have worked for Guam and don't cost much, the governor said.