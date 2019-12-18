Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero hopes Congress will reverse the federal cockfighting ban, but until it does, Guam must adhere to changes in federal law, according to Janela Carrera, the governor's spokeswoman.

The governor was reacting to a call by former state attorneys general, who asked that local authorities signal to their communities that the federal ban, which takes effect on Friday, must be obeyed.

Animal Wellness Foundation and Animal Wellness Action released a statement Monday quoting former attorneys general from Oklahoma, New Mexico and Louisiana, the last three states to ban cockfighting.

However, the governor's position is not a reversal of prior policy, according to Carrera.

Carlo Branch, the governor's policy director, previously said Leon Guerrero would not be enforcing a ban, as dictated by the Guam Legislature, which mandated through the budget law that the ban's enforcement be the lowest priority of GovGuam.

"Following law and treating something as low priority as allowed under (Guam) law can coexist," Carrera stated.

The attorney general has stated that complaints regarding cockfighting will be forwarded to federal authorities because there is no local basis for criminal action.

The 2018 Farm Bill, enacted in December of that year, imposed a federal ban on cockfighting throughout the territories with a phase-in period of one year. The ban drew serious criticism from some territorial residents and public officials, who argue there is cultural and historical significance to the practice.

A House bill promising to reverse the ban was introduced in February, with Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas signing on as a co-sponsor. But the measure has been sitting in a subcommittee since March.