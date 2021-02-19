Bars will be able to open on Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. and contact sports may resume on March 1 at 8 a.m., said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The governor today signed Executive Order 2021-04, which transitions Guam from Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2 to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, effective 8 a.m. on Feb. 22.

With the lifting of restrictions bars and taverns will be permitted to operate at no greater than 50% occupancy.

With respect to sports, there will be limits on spectators, requirements for sanitization, and wearing of masks whenever possible, the governor said.

Eviction moratorium

The governor also encouraged residents who haven’t been able to pay their rent to make payment plans with their landlords, noting that “rent is still due.”

The eviction moratorium will be lifted in phases, she said.

“In light of rental assistance and continued federal protections, we are moving to lift our locally imposed moratorium in phases so that landlords adversely affected can begin their recovery,” she said.

The governor noted that “moratorium on eviction proceedings as it pertains to residential property for reasons unrelated to the failure to pay rent, such as damage to property and criminal activity, and commercial property shall be lifted effective March 1, 2021.”

She said landlords are still required to give 30 days notice.