Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday said the government of Guam will apply for the $400 additional weekly unemployment aid program that President Donald Trump recently ordered.

Guam, as it turns out, may need to come up with only about $6.6 million to cover the 25% share or $100 a week for each of the estimated 22,000 unemployed workers who may be eligible to get the extra $400 for three weeks.

These are rough estimates at this time.

"The information is that this program will last for three weeks and so the co-share of the $100 for 22,000 people is not going to be as extreme as I have thought it would be," the governor said in her COVID-19 news briefing via Zoom.

Initially, government officials estimated a cost of $240 million, essentially fronting the whole cost through December. And then at a later date, 75% of the amount would be reimbursed.

The governor said in a discussion with the Federal Emergency Management Agency that the upfront cost for the 75% share will be loaded up through the Department of Labor.

The governor said she instructed Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola to "go ahead and apply for the program."

Dell'Isola, in a phone interview, said he's now putting together the application, aiming to submit it long before the Sept. 10 deadline.

The biggest hesitation about this program among states, he said, has to do with "who's going to cover the costs for overpayments and fraud."

"That's the biggest risk factor," Dell'Isola said, but he added Guam will continue to balance this with the ability to help more displaced workers.

He said he's not averse to the 22,000 workers the governor announced may be eligible to receive the additional $400 weekly aid, on top of the up to $345 in weekly Pandemic Unemployment Assistance that Guam workers are currently getting.

The governor said the source of the funding for Guam's cost-share includes the nearly $118 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funding that has been provided by the federal government and which is directly under her purview.

There are also programs that may have already missed the application and implementation deadlines, resulting in the availability of some leftover funds that can be tapped, the governor acknowledged.

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, and Department of Administration Director Edward Birn are working on the numbers, including the sources of funding to cover Guam's 25% share, the governor said.