Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday announced three new appointments, including someone to handle social media for her office, a Department of Administration deputy director, and a new policy director.

This is the second announcement of a group of hires in about two months.

On Thursday, the governor announced:

Logan Reyes, whose title is digital engagement manager, is a digital marketing professional with more than 10 years of experience. Reyes will be responsible for developing, implementing, and managing digital engagement strategies to improve the distribution of information in digital channels like social media.

Reyes’ salary is $65,000 a year.

Bernadine Gines will serve as deputy director of the Department of Administration. She fills a spot left vacant by Edith Pangelinan who moved to Guam Housing Corp.

Gines has over 25 years of human resources management experience, both in the private sector and government, according to Adelup. She has a background in employee relations, recruitment, compliance and regulations, employment benefits, budget managing, training programs, and union labor relations. Most recently, Gines served as the Census Office Manager for the 2020 Guam Census and led efforts to complete the decennial contract with the U.S. Census Bureau.

Gines’ salary is $91,000 a year.

Rikki Orsini will serve as the governor’s policy director. Orsini has public policy experience as a former senior policy advisor who has helped execute policy agendas for several legislative committees and offices in the 36th, 35th, 34th, 33rd, and 32nd Guam Legislatures, Adelup stated. She earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Guam.

Orsini’s salary is $75,000 a year.

“While we have made tremendous progress with protecting the health of our people, we must begin the long road to recovery,” Gov. Leon Guerrero stated. “That is why Josh and I have enhanced our team to help us not only navigate these new challenges but to embrace the opportunities before us. Each of them possesses the skills, knowledge, and experience to help my Administration continue our mission to rebuild a better Guam.”

On Dec. 31, Adelup announced the governor appointed seven new Cabinet and senior staff members.

Sarah Thomas-Nededog was named to lead the new Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention. She was executive director for Sanctuary Inc. Her salary is $80,000, according to the government of Guam staffing pattern.

• Pangelinan’s salary, if she’s receiving the same level as her predecessor, is $101,374 as president of the Guam Housing Corp. The former GHC President Alice Taijeron moved to be the governor's deputy chief of staff and is now receiving a $101,374 salary at Adelup.

• Michele B. Santos has been tapped as the banking and insurance commissioner where she is earning $91,144 a year. She previously served as deputy director of the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

• Frank Leon Guerrero has been appointed as deputy director of the Department of Revenue and Taxation. Though not listed on the staffing pattern yet, his predecessor, Santos, earned $91,144 a year.

• David Cruz has been tapped as the administrator of the Guam Recovery Office. He is responsible for working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the pandemic. According to the staffing pattern Cruz earns $75,000.

• P. Tim Aguon has been appointed as the director of the Guam Veterans Affairs Office. He’s still listed on the FY2021 first quarter staffing pattern as Guam Homeland Security advisor, earning $93,000 a year.

• Krystal Paco-San Agustin was named communications director for the Office of the Governor. She now earns $75,000 a year.