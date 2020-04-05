Governor holds off on road checkpoints; extends public health emergency to May 5

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero will hold off on a plan to install checkpoints on roads – pending clarification on the legality of such a move.

She wants the Legislature to specifically authorize her to put extreme measures in place to stem the spread of COVID-19. Without extreme measures, Guam could lose 700 residents or more in five months, according to the governor's medical advisory group.

“I don’t have the authority to stop people and ask where they’re going. That has to be legislative,” the governor said.

She also said senators must enact legislation to put road checkpoints and a curfew that applies to everybody rather than just underage children.

The governor also announced:

• The public health emergency has been extended to May 5. It was supposed to end April 13.

• Rules on social distancing and public congregating will be fully enforced. Stores will be restricted to sell only essential items.

• The military is providing 30 ventilators to Guam

• GovGuam is working on providing differential pay to front line COVID-19 workers

• Retailers such as Kmart are being told to cordon off shelves for goods that are not essential items.