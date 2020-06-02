Governor: Homeland Security's job to hire hotels for quarantine

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the purchasing and procurement of quarantine facilities was the responsibility of Guam Homeland Security.

“When we saw there was the need for a quarantine facility … the procurement started with the Homeland Security. The involvement of the legal counsel was to negotiate the terms and conditions and he did that,” the governor said during her press conference Monday.

“However, I felt It wasn’t going as fast as it should be, therefore, I instructed the legal counsel to quickly purchase these services and to quickly come up with the negotiations of the terms and conditions.”

That's not exactly what Homeland Security Advisor Tim Aguon told local officials, however.

Sen. Telo Taitague said Aguon mentioned he was never instructed to handle the procurement of quarantine facilities.

Aguon is on leave for a family emergency.

Taitague said Aguon also told her the governor’s legal counsel, Haig Huynh, misrepresented Aguon’s role in the procurement of the quarantine sites. Huynh told senators during a May 21 oversight hearing that while he helped get the ball rolling on procuring hotels as quarantine facilities, it was ultimately Aguon who was charged with the responsibility.

“In his text, he said what Haig said in the oversight wasn’t true,” Taitague told The Guam Daily Post on Monday, noting Aguon shared that same information with the lieutenant governor.

The Post reached out to Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who had called into local radio station I94 on Monday morning. The Post asked via email if Tenorio had spoken to Aguon to get more information, and whether he’d shared that information with the governor. The Post also asked Tenorio if he had any concerns about the procurement of quarantine facilities.

Adelup press secretary Krystal Paco San Agustin responded to the email sent to the lieutenant governor, stating: “The details of this matter are currently under active audit and it would be irresponsible to comment publicly until after that review is complete.”

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz recently announced he would audit the procurement of and payments to quarantine facilities and other issues. A series of freedom of information act requests by local media showed the hotels didn't have contracts with the government and yet the facilities were used and payments were made.

Second oversight

Sen. Taitague is hoping a second oversight hearing can be held to help clarify questions that went unanswered about the procurement of local hotels for quarantine.

Aguon, on Saturday, told the Post that he wasn’t invited to the first but would attend an oversight hearing if Sen. Sabina Perez calls for a second one.

Perez said during the oversight hearing that she was considering a second hearing and inviting Aguon. She had not made any announcements as of Monday afternoon. Additionally, an email sent to her office about a week ago asking if there will be a part two of the oversight hearing hasn’t been answered.

On Monday, the Post sent an email to Sen. Jose “Pedo” Terlaje to ask if he would hold a hearing to see if he can get some clarification on the procurement issues and allow Aguon an opportunity to share his side of the story. His committee oversees safety agencies. As of Monday evening, Terlaje’s office hasn’t yet responded.