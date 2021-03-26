Governor hopes Biden's plan provides some funding for $743M GMH rebuilding

The governor is hoping a portion of the $743 million price tag to rebuild Guam's only public hospital will come from the Biden administration's $3 trillion to $4 trillion "Build Back Better" plan. The plan was the topic of a congressional committee's public hearing late Wednesday night.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and her fellow governors appealed for the inclusion of the territories' infrastructure and economic needs in the massive plan.

Biden plans to unveil the package next week.

The territorial governors' wish list included building better and environmentally sound hospitals, improving road, water, sewer and power infrastructure, and establishing parity in Medicaid and other health care services.

They also sought easier access to foreign labor to boost construction projects and policies addressing climate change because it places islands at greater risk than others.

Leon Guerrero told the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee she intends to set aside at least $300 million of the American Rescue Plan to rebuild Guam Memorial Hospital.

This still leaves Guam $443 million short of the required construction cost alone.

"The anticipated investments in public infrastructure in the Building Back Better plan will provide additional funding for the new hospital's construction," Leon Guerrero said in her testimony, by video.

'Congress needs to pay up'

Later in the hearing, Leon Guerrero said Congress continues to owe Guam for all the costs the island has incurred in hosting migrants who fall under the Compacts of Free Association.

Guam spent $1.4 billion hosting COFA migrants but was paid only $229.2 million, according to the governor.

"So there is a debt and Congress needs to pay up," Leon Guerrero told members of Congress.

CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan, vice chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, said the committee will try to get a hearing on this matter "soon."

$15 minimum wage

The Building Back Better plan includes a $15 federal minimum wage, which was scrapped from the recently enacted pandemic relief plan.

American Samoa Gov. Lemanu Palepoi Mauga said the $15 minimum hourly wage may be feasible in many states with bigger economies, "but not for U.S. territories like American Samoa."

'IT Silicon Valley' for Guam

Leon Guerrero testified that Guam is working to "create an IT Silicon Village for high-tech jobs, taking advantage of our close proximity to Asia."

She said Guam also is "aggressively moving forward to establish pharmaceutical and solar panel assembly operations."

"To support these recovery and sustainable efforts, the availability of additional federal resources could not be more fortuitous or indeed necessary," she said on video. This wasn't in her advanced written testimony sent to the committee.

She also appealed for Guam's inclusion in the Supplemental Security Income, an increase in federal highway funds for Guam, and longer-term tourism infrastructure investments.

Guam, she said, also supports the proposed increase of the local match waivers for federal grants, in addition to the complete elimination of local match for disaster assistance programs.

CNMI pitch

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres underscored the need to upgrade the islands' power and water infrastructure, among other things.

CNMI Del. Sablan said the House Natural Resources Committee knows "how easy it can be for the needs of the insular areas to be overlooked when a major legislation like this is enacted," just like how territories were left out of the Obamacare.

That's why the hearing was important, to inform Congress and the Biden administration of what territories need to be in the infrastructure plan, he said.

Sablan, however, noted strides especially with the recent American Rescue Plan, which gives substantial aid to territories.

"So let's build on that momentum. Let us build the case for the infrastructure we need in the insular areas," Sablan said.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas said he's thankful for the Biden administration for "taking the steps necessary to take all of us into a higher level of parity."