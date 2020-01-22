Governor hopes to hear from Treasury on war claims MOU today

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero hopes to hear from the U.S. Department of the Treasury today on the status of the memorandum of understanding necessary to begin paying reparations to Guam's World War II survivors.

Leon Guerrero signed Bill 181-35 into law in early January, creating a local fund to pay war claims, with the goal of issuing the first check by the end of the month.

But the MOU with the Treasury Department, which sets out an administrative process for the payment of claims, must be executed before the law can take effect.

The public heard last week that the MOU was in its final stages, with the terms finalized and the document working its way through the Treasury for signature. Leon Guerrero did not have much more information on Tuesday, but said the head of department did say he thought the MOU would move quickly.

"It's just a three-day weekend so we lose like one working day, and so I'm hoping by (today) that we'll get some information and I'm hoping the information is, 'Hey we signed it,'" Leon Guerrero said.

Bill 181-35 is interim legislation, paying war claims through local funds while a congressional solution to a technical flaw in the World War II Loyalty Recognition Act moves forward.

The local funding source comes from local matching funds for Medicaid that were reimbursed by the federal government after Guam was awarded a 100% share through the federal Medicare Assistance Percentage program.

"That's the amount of money that we're looking at for the payment source for war claims," the governor said.

She previously said that between $13 million and $14 million in local funds have been set aside to pay claims.

"It doesn't really take away from Medicaid because now we've raised the cap of Medicaid from $18 million to $127 million so we have more of that now. So in terms of, 'Do we have enough funding for Medicaid?' Absolutely, in this next fiscal year," Leon Guerrero added.