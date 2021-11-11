Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and members of her fiscal team are in New York to meet with rating agencies in hopes of paving the way for upward movement in ratings.

Leon Guerrero has said she would only borrow to build or to make debt cheaper for the people of Guam.

According to governor's Communication Director Krystal Paco San Agustin, the governor will present the island's "healthy preliminary financial picture."

"Through the years, we have spent a great deal of time working with rating agencies to understand what is special about Guam – how we are different than other territories, and how we are building a diverse economy," said Paco-San Agustin.

"Whether it occurs after this trip or is reflected after the next bond issuance, favorable pricing and low-interest rates come when rating agencies have a total picture of the overall fiscal health of our island."