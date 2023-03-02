Governor in opposition to AG on abortion ban, seeking stay pending Supreme Court

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is opposing the attorney general's attempt at vacating the injunction placed on Guam's decades-old ban on abortion.

Public Law 20-134, the ban, was determined unconstitutional soon after enactment in 1990, primarily due to case law at the time protecting abortion as a right. An injunction prevented enforcement of the ban, but the law was never explicitly repealed.

Moylan moved to vacate the injunction at the District Court of Guam about a month after coming into office, arguing that the legal basis for the hold no longer existed.

Many states have come to enact or revive old laws banning abortion following last year's reversal by the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned prior rulings and allowed states and territories to more freely regulate the practice.

In opposing Moylan, Leslie Travis, the governor's lawyer, argued that subsequent laws on abortion have resulted in the implied repeal of the 1990 ban, holding the motion to vacate moot.

Further, Travis said the governor opposed Moylan's motion because sections in the old abortion ban talk about the “solicitation” of abortion, which the court found to have violated the First Amendment right to free speech.

“The sections remain overbroad and may be applied to criminalize lawful activity, in violation of the First Amendment. Dobbs does not disturb the court’s finding in this regard and the injunction, as it pertains to these sections, should not be vacated,” Travis wrote.

Sections on solicitation

Public Law 20-134 bans abortions at all stages of pregnancy and imposes potential criminal penalties for women who obtain or seek an abortion.

There is little exception to the ban. Rape and incest, for instance, are not considered. Moreover, the ban also makes it a crime to solicit a person to submit to an abortion, which could include providing information on where to get an abortion.

In the motion to vacate the injunction, Moylan argued that the First Amendment cannot be used as a basis to prevent enforcement of these anti-solicitation sections - Sections 4 and 5 of the ban - now that the Supreme Court has changed direction with Dobbs.

The District Court decided that it was a violation of the First Amendment to criminalize the solicitation of abortion during a time when abortion was a protected right, Moylan stated in his motion. But because that ruling depended on old case law, the District Court's analysis might have been right then, but not today, he added.

Travis stated that the court should reject that argument because Moylan failed to establish a significant change to the law that the court relied on when it entered the injunction. Specifically, Travis stated, the 1990 ban remains impermissibly broad.

“The act of informing others regarding the availability of lawful abortion care in another jurisdiction is unquestionably lawful even if abortion itself were criminalized in Guam,” Travis stated.

“Sections 4 and 5 impose a direct and substantial restriction on protected First Amendment activity – discussions between women and their doctors and speech notifying others regarding the availability of lawful abortion in other jurisdictions – and carries criminal sanctions for those who engage in such speech. Sections 4 and 5, therefore, continue to violate the First Amendment,” she added later.

In a footnote in the vacate motion, Moylan stated that a court of appeals held that the remaining sections of the 1990 ban could still fully operate as law should the anti-solicitation sections be severed. Plaintiffs in that case had argued that those sections were not severable from the rest of the law.

Motion for abstention

The opposition to Moylan is the latest motion out of Adelup, but Leon Guerrero also filed a motion for abstention, earlier, in February.

The issue at the District Court is not the only matter tied to the 1990 ban. The governor has also asked the Supreme Court of Guam to review the validity of the law.

The governor requested an order abstaining from further proceedings and a stay on the matter at the District Court pending resolution of the Guam Supreme Court matter.

Before Moylan took over as the new elected attorney general, former AG Leevin Camacho opined that the Legislature exceeded its power under the Organic Act when it passed the old ban, because it violated federal laws applicable to Guam at the time. Therefore, the ban was void from the beginning and had no legal effect, according to Camacho.