Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will announce on Friday morning whether or not she will extend the stay-at-home order that’s been in place for the past couple of weeks.

The governor’s executive order was extended last week and is now set to expire on Friday, Sept. 4 at 12pm.

“I can confirm that the Governor is inclined to extend both her stay at home order and Guam’s PCOR1 status based on information she will provide tomorrow at 11 a.m. via a zoom press conference,” said governor’s press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

Her announcement will be officially made one hour before the order expires.

This would be the second time the stay-at-home order could be extended.

Gov. Leon Guerrero had eased up on some of the restrictions such as allowing people to exercise at parks and beaches when she extended the order last week, but no word yet if she will lift any of the current restrictions.

“We continue to monitor our daily COVID case count as well as our hospitalization rate,” she said.

The island’s death rate for COVID-related cases reached 13 on Tuesday.

Guam has been in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 since Aug. 16.

The island’s public health emergency declaration, which began back in March, is now set to expire on Sept. 30.