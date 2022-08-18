President Joe Biden has signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act. The comprehensive legislation lowers costs for families, combats climate change, reduces deficit, and "finally asks the largest corporations to pay their fair share," the White House stated.

Among the law's health care provisions, the White House states that Medicare beneficiaries could see their prescription drug costs decrease and that more Americans would have health insurance than without the law.

The nation's uninsured rate is "at an all-time low" of 8%, which the Inflation Reduction Act would build on, according to the White House.

For Guam, Jerry Crisostomo, plan administrator at NetCare Life & Health Insurance, estimated that the island had a 20% uninsured population, or about 35,000 people out of 166,000 without some type of health coverage.

"In the U.S. mainland, individual and family coverage is readily available due in large part to the health insurance exchanges," Crisostomo said.