President Joe Biden has signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act. The comprehensive legislation lowers costs for families, combats climate change, reduces deficit, and "finally asks the largest corporations to pay their fair share," the White House stated.
Among the law's health care provisions, the White House states that Medicare beneficiaries could see their prescription drug costs decrease and that more Americans would have health insurance than without the law.
The nation's uninsured rate is "at an all-time low" of 8%, which the Inflation Reduction Act would build on, according to the White House.
For Guam, Jerry Crisostomo, plan administrator at NetCare Life & Health Insurance, estimated that the island had a 20% uninsured population, or about 35,000 people out of 166,000 without some type of health coverage.
"In the U.S. mainland, individual and family coverage is readily available due in large part to the health insurance exchanges," Crisostomo said.
The Inflation Reduction Act extends Affordable Care Act premium subsidies through 2025, but Frank Campillo, health plan administrator of Calvo's Select Care, noted that the subsidies provision of the ACA does not apply to U.S. territories.
"This is an issue that our government leaders, including our next representative in Congress, should have in their radar and possibly work to extend the subsidies to our island," Campillo said.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero acknowledged this pitfall in a video message Wednesday addressing the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act.
"The bill also includes $64 billion to reduce premiums for those who buy health insurance through the state and federal exchanges, although we are not really part of this Affordable Care Act. But I am working to see if we can have that reconsidered so that we can be a part of this Affordable Care Act," Leon Guerrero said.
The governor also stated that the federal government will negotiate the price of certain medication beginning in 2026. This is for drug prices for Medicare.
The implications of possible prescription drug costs reductions are unclear.
Crisostomo noted that prescription drug costs is the single most expensive component in their overall claims experience, primarily due to the rising cost of specialty drugs that are "now completely out of control."
Campillo said the Inflation Reduction Act authorizes the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), to negotiate drug prices for the Medicare program, requiring CMS to negotiate maximum prices for brand name drugs without generic equivalents and that account for the greatest Medicare spending.
"The program will begin in 2026 and include 10 negotiation-eligible drugs, then will increase to 15 negotiation-eligible drugs in 2027 and 2028, then 20 drugs in 2029 and each year following. This will not have an immediate effect, but could bump up future prices in the near term, as manufacturers try to recover a possible revenue reduction in the future," Campillo said.
Crisostomo was optimistic about possible price reductions, stating that clients under private health insurance could also benefit from cost reduction under the Inflation Reduction Act. Campillo was more reserved and highlighted that the program does not apply to the private insurance market.
"While the program could yield some savings to the Medicare insured population, it does not apply to the private insured market. Industry is still reviewing the possible implication of this future disparity," Campillo said.