Governor: Keeping the 5% BPT is ‘important’

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero intends to keep the 5% Business Privilege Tax and believes the 40% deferred payment and delay on BPT payments and federal government assistance packages will be enough to help local businesses that have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

During a press conference at Adelup on Wednesday, Leon Guerrero was asked if she would consider reducing the BPT, something that has been repeatedly requested by the Guam Chamber of Commerce and others in the community to provide immediate relief.

“There is a lot of help that is coming down for the small businesses. So keeping the 5% GRT is also important because we also in the government will be receiving less revenues as a result of this coronavirus-19 crisis,” said Leon Guerrero.

Two weeks ago, the governor projected the COVID-19 crisis would result in an estimated loss of $31.7 million for the local government.

On Wednesday, Leon Guerrero said she would provide an update figure on the government’s current revenue situation later as she did not have the figures with her during the press conference.

She maintained her position that the government has been disciplined in expenses.

“At this point, no other added austerity measures other than keeping our expenses down,” the governor said.

Non-essential businesses have been ordered to shutdown until April 13 and many hotels, restaurants, and small businesses have been forced to reduce hours, lay off employees and close the doors.

“We have provided a 40% deferment, delay on the BPT payments until - I think -July would be the first payment. We can revisit the delay and deferment,” said Leon Guerrero. “I’m working very closely with the federal government.”

She said Guam has already been approved for economic disaster program loans for small businesses for up to $2 million for a 30-year period.

A survey is underway to determine the full impact of the layoffs and reduction in work hours on Guam’s private sector. While many of the workers remain employed, they are not getting paid and have asked what assistance the government can provide.

“There are many packages coming forward. I have been working with our Guam Economic Development Authority to track those packages and so that we are sure that we can be immediately accessing those moneys,” said the governor. “A lot of those assistance are going to be direct subsidies.”

Sen.Telo Taitague called on the governor to help homeowners renters who may have lost work hours or have been laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the governor, the Republican lawmaker asked Leon Guerrero to consider creating a similar measure that California implemented to provide temporary relief to families who have been financially impacted by the ongoing public health crisis.